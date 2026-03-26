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Phase 2 Calibration: Fixing Gating and Reward Scoring Together

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byDaniel Romitelli@romiteld

Sr. AI Engineer & Architect. Building deterministic, context-aware AI for enterprise production.

March 26th, 2026
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Daniel Romitelli@romiteld

Sr. AI Engineer & Architect. Building deterministic, context-aware AI for enterprise production.

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programming#programming#ood-threshold-calibration#per-category-ood#reward-normalization#grpo-style-scoring#uncertainty-gating#routing-calibration#prompt-category-gating

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