Daniel Romitelli

Buffalo, US Senior Software Engineer

U.S. Navy Aircrewman turned Senior Software Engineer. I build enterprise AI infrastructure from first principles — multi-agent pipelines, adaptive learning systems, and production-grade architecture that prioritizes reliability over hype. Currently at Marutai Inc. and founder of Cloudelipute LLC and NeuroLoq. Author of How to Architect an Enterprise AI System (And Why the Engineer Still Matters). Based in Buffalo, NY.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​