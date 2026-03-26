Author profile picture

Daniel Romitelli

@romiteld

Sr. AI Engineer & Architect. Building deterministic, context-aware AI for enterprise production.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @romiteld’s stories for

7 days 22 hours and 15 minutes

Read My Stories

Daniel Romitelli

Buffalo, US Senior Software Engineer

U.S. Navy Aircrewman turned Senior Software Engineer. I build enterprise AI infrastructure from first principles — multi-agent pipelines, adaptive learning systems, and production-grade architecture that prioritizes reliability over hype. Currently at Marutai Inc. and founder of Cloudelipute LLC and NeuroLoq. Author of How to Architect an Enterprise AI System (And Why the Engineer Still Matters). Based in Buffalo, NY.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Work History

Current Position:

MarutAISenior Software Engineer

Previous Positions:

The Well Recruiting SolutionsPrincipal Technology Architect

Interested Topics

programmingood-threshold-calibrationper-category-oodreward-normalizationgrpo-style-scoringuncertainty-gatingrouting-calibrationprompt-category-gating
Read My Stories