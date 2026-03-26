Daniel Romitelli@romiteld
Sr. AI Engineer & Architect. Building deterministic, context-aware AI for enterprise production.
Daniel Romitelli
Buffalo, US Senior Software Engineer
U.S. Navy Aircrewman turned Senior Software Engineer. I build enterprise AI infrastructure from first principles — multi-agent pipelines, adaptive learning systems, and production-grade architecture that prioritizes reliability over hype. Currently at Marutai Inc. and founder of Cloudelipute LLC and NeuroLoq. Author of How to Architect an Enterprise AI System (And Why the Engineer Still Matters). Based in Buffalo, NY.
Work History
Current Position:
MarutAISenior Software Engineer
Previous Positions:
The Well Recruiting SolutionsPrincipal Technology Architect