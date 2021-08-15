Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoFrom Personal to Social Finance by@rachblondon

From Personal to Social Finance

image
Rachel Black Hacker Noon profile picture

@rachblondonRachel Black

Crypto-nerd. Currently building a community of savers at GoodGhosting.

Join Free TON Community and Participate Contests!

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
What We Can Learn From Great Examples of Conversational User Interface by @WotNot
#chatbots
Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov by @Christopher_Fowler
#investing
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai

Tags

#defi#blockchain#nfts-in-defi#nfts#social#cryptocurrency#crypto-gaming#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.