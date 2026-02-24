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People, Process, Context: The Operating Model Modern Defect Resolution Needs

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byPlayerZero@playerzero

Solve the biggest challenges in your codebase.

February 24th, 2026
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product-management#ai-assisted-defect-resolution#engineering-hero-dependency#prevent-context-driven-defect#incident-management-framework#software-reliability-model#root-cause-analysis#ai-native-orchestration#good-company

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