Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series Switches Features

The Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series Switches are business-class lines of stacking and standalone switches, respectively. These switches provide high availability, scalability, security, energy efficiency, and simple operation with innovative features like IEEE 802 at Power over Ethernet Plus configurations, optional network modules, redundant power supplies, and media access control security features. Cisco Catalyst 3560-X improves productivity by enabling applications such as IP telephony, wireless, and video for a borderless network experience.

Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series Key Features:

24 and 48 10/100/1000 PoE +, non-PoE models and 12 and 24 port GE SFP models

UPOE 24 and 48 10/100/1000 compliant models with Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) support

Four optional uplink network modules with GE or 10GE ports

Industry's first PoE + with 30W of power across all ports in a 1 rack unit (RU) form factor

Dual redundant and modular fans and power supplies

Hardware-based encryption Media Access Control Security

Flexible NetFlow hardware encryption and switch-to-switch with service module uplink

Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) for Routed Access on IP Base Image

IPv4 and IPv6 routing, multicast routing, advanced quality of service (QoS), and hardware security measures

Limited Lifetime Enhanced Warranty with Advanced Next Business Day hardware replacement and 90-day access to Cisco Technical Assistance Center (TAC) support

Enhanced Cisco EnergyWise to optimize operating costs by measuring the actual power consumption of PoE devices, generating reports, and reducing power consumption across the network

USB Type-A and Type-B ports for storage and console respectively and an out-of-band Ethernet management port

Catalyst 3560-X Series Software Features

In addition to the IP Base and IP Services feature sets, the Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series includes a replacement set of LAN Base features. The three feature sets available with all Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series switches are:

LAN Base: Enterprise Access Layer 2 Switching Features.

IP Base: Reference Enterprise Access Layer 3 Switching Features.

IP services: Advanced Layer 3 switching features (IPv4 and IPv6).

The LAN Base feature set includes comprehensive Layer 2 features, with up to 255 VLANs. The IP Base feature set provides basic business services in addition to all the features of the Base LAN, with 1K VLANs. IP Base also includes support for routed access and the new Cisco Service Module.

The IP Services feature set provides comprehensive business services including advanced Layer 3 features such as Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol (EIGRP), Open Shortest Path First (OSPF), Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), Protocol Independent Multicast (PIM), and IPv6 routings such as OSPFv3 and EIGRPv6. All software feature sets support advanced security, QoS, and management features.

Customers can transparently upgrade the software feature set on Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series Switches by enabling Cisco IOS® Software. Software activation authorizes and enables the Cisco IOS Software feature sets. Cisco IOS software examines a special file on the switch, called a license file when the switch is powered on.

Depending on the type of license, the Cisco IOS software enables the appropriate feature set. License types can be changed or updated to activate a different set of features.

Switch configurations

All switch models can be configured with four optional network modules. UPOE, PoE +, and non-PoE switch models are available with the LAN Base or IP Base feature set. The IP Services feature set is available as an upgrade option at the time of order or via license at a later time. GE's SFP switch models are available with an IP Base or IP Services feature set.

