Pencroft’s first care

Pencroft's first care, after unloading the raft, was to render the cave habitable by stopping up all the holes which made it draughty. Sand, stones, twisted branches, wet clay, closed up the galleries open to the south winds. One narrow and winding opening at the side was kept, to lead out the smoke and to make the fire draw. The cave was thus divided into three or four rooms, if such dark dens with which a donkey would scarcely have been contented deserved the name. But they were dry, and there was space to stand upright, at least in the principal room, which occupied the center. The floor was covered with fine sand, and taking all in all they were well pleased with it for want of a better. "Perhaps," said Herbert, while he and Pencroft were working, "our companions have found a superior place to ours." "Very likely," replied the seaman; "but, as we don't know, we must work all the same. Better to have two strings to one's bow than no string at all!" "Oh!" exclaimed Herbert, "how jolly it will be if they were to find Captain Harding and were to bring him back with them!" "Yes, indeed!" said Pencroft, "that was a man of the right sort." "Was!" exclaimed Herbert, "do you despair of ever seeing him again?" "God forbid!" replied the sailor. Their work was soon done, and Pencroft declared himself very well satisfied.