Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Pencroft’s first careby@julesverne

    Pencroft’s first care

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Pencroft’s first care, after unloading the raft, was to render the cave habitable by stopping up all the holes which made it draughty. Sand, stones, twisted branches, wet clay, closed up the galleries open to the south winds. One narrow and winding opening at the side was kept, to lead out the smoke and to make the fire draw. The cave was thus divided into three or four rooms, if such dark dens with which a donkey would scarcely have been contented deserved the name. But they were dry, and there was space to stand upright, at least in the principal room, which occupied the center. The floor was covered with fine sand, and taking all in all they were well pleased with it for want of a better. “Perhaps,” said Herbert, while he and Pencroft were working, “our companions have found a superior place to ours.” “Very likely,” replied the seaman; “but, as we don’t know, we must work all the same. Better to have two strings to one’s bow than no string at all!” “Oh!” exclaimed Herbert, “how jolly it will be if they were to find Captain Harding and were to bring him back with them!” “Yes, indeed!” said Pencroft, “that was a man of the right sort.” “Was!” exclaimed Herbert, “do you despair of ever seeing him again?” “God forbid!” replied the sailor. Their work was soon done, and Pencroft declared himself very well satisfied.
    featured image - Pencroft’s first care
    #adventure-fiction#books#mystery
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding stood still, without saying a word
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa