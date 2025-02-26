Pelagoo’s Project: Solutions for Micro - Mobility and Health on Kalamos Island

Transforming Remote Communities with Technology and Mediterranean Spirit

In the heart of the Mediterranean, Kalamos Island faces the challenges that often come with remote living—access to efficient micro-mobility and healthcare are everyday concerns for the island’s residents and guests. Kalamos, known for its lush greenery and peaceful lifestyle, offers much to its residents. However, like many small islands, Accessing essential services, particularly for women and in emergencies, can be a challenge. Kalice—a project that is not only addressing these challenges but also enhancing the very spirit of island living.









A Smart, Community-Centered Solution

This community-driven project was initiated by the Pelagoo community and is supported by the AURORAL program, an EU’s Horizon 2020 initiative. It focuses on two critical areas: healthcare and mobility. Through close conversations with Kalamos’ residents and local authorities, this project has woven together smart technology with the island’s unique way of life, creating a tailored solution that brings ease and peace of mind to those who call Kalamos home.





What truly sets this effort apart is its deep-rooted connection to the community. Born from the firsthand experiences of Kalamos' former doctor, Georgios Papageorgas Chrelias, and the local organization Pelagoo, the project was developed with the support of the Vice Mayor of the Municipality of Lefkada, Panagiotis Gianniotis, and the Chair of the Kalamos Community, Yiota Grapsopoulou, in response to the real, everyday challenges faced by the island's inhabitants. The community group is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient remote island communities. Through innovations in environmental, educational, technological, and hospitality sectors, the team is committed to empowering the residents of Kalamos. What began as a simple idea rapidly evolved into a shared vision—a collective effort to create a healthier, more connected island where technology seamlessly integrates with the community's way of life.





Eco-Friendly Mobility for a Sustainable Future

One of the island’s most pressing challenges is transportation. Many locals rely on private vehicles, but for those without, or those simply wishing to reduce their environmental impact, options have been limited.





"I ‘ve always dreamed of owning an e-bike since my house is far from the main port, but I was hesitant—worried it wouldn't handle the island's steep inclines." says Varvara, a dedicated island commuter.









The project not only offers a sustainable and enjoyable way to get around Kalamos but also enhances safety for residents. Until now, many locals have relied on motorcycles for transportation, which can pose risks, especially on the island's narrow streets and rugged terrain.





“Once I tried the e-bike, I was amazed at how effortlessly it tackled even the toughest hills, making my everyday commute a breeze” adds Varvara enthusiastically.





The introduction of e-bikes provides a safer alternative, reducing the potential for accidents while still offering a practical solution for navigating the island. With GPS for security and real-time battery monitoring, residents can enjoy a more secure and eco-friendly mode of transport, making it a win-win for both safety and sustainability.





This smart mobility initiative not only offers a safer, more sustainable mode of transportation but also encourages physical activity and a healthier lifestyle—both of which align perfectly with the Mediterranean love for outdoor living. Pelagoo’s e-bikes offer a convenient, eco-conscious alternative to traditional transportation. Additionally, many users have noted how combining e-bike rides with smart health-monitoring devices enhances their fitness experience, providing real-time feedback on their physical activity.





“This smartwatch records every step I take and every calorie burned during my workouts, keeping me on track towards my fitness goals,” says Christiana, a 16 year old end user of the project.





By tracking and analyzing health data, this initiative gives people the tools to take proactive steps toward better health, while also providing healthcare providers with vital information for preventive care. The result? A stronger, more informed community that feels supported in its everyday wellness.





Pelagoo’s Vision for the Future of Mediterranean Coastal Areas and Small Islands

The success of the Kalice project on Kalamos Island marks only the beginning. Having achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8, the project is poised for expansion and adaptation to other Mediterranean islands facing similar challenges. Kalamos Island, home to approximately 200 permanent residents, provides a unique setting where such solutions can have a significant impact. By combining health, mobility, and sustainability, the organisation is setting a benchmark for future tech-driven solutions in remote communities.





As the project evolves, plans to enhance the technology are already in motion. Future updates will introduce more health features, such as ECG and blood pressure monitoring, empowering residents to stay ahead of potential health issues. Additionally, the e-bike fleet will be expanded, allowing even more residents to benefit from convenient, eco-friendly transportation.









A Connected Mediterranean Future: Advancing Sustainable Tourism

What sets the organisation apart is its ability to merge the best of technology with the Mediterranean values of community, well-being, and sustainability. Through this initiative, the collective is not just improving access to healthcare and mobility on Kalamos, but creating a blueprint for other Mediterranean islands facing similar challenges. The project stands as a testament to Pelagoo’s commitment to fostering connected, healthier, and more sustainable communities for the future.





This approach is a clear reminder that the Mediterranean lifestyle can not only survive but thrive in the modern age, powered by innovation and community-driven solutions.







Empowering Communities Through Engagement

The project reflects Pelagoo’s vision of community-centered development, particularly through hospitality initiatives. By actively engaging residents in every stage, the project ensured that the solutions were not only welcomed but had a genuine, lasting impact.





"I feel more independent now that I can explore every corner of the island on my own—something many women here, who typically have to coordinate their transportation with others, rarely experience," says Giota, the island president.





The enthusiastic involvement of women in the e-bike sharing program highlights how accessible, tailored solutions can empower individuals and foster community engagement, all while promoting gender equality. The success of the project underscores the significance of truly listening to the community, understanding their needs, and providing them with the tools to shape their own future.





"I feel so free now—I can explore the island on my own without always having to ask my dad for a ride. It’s like I’ve unlocked a whole new level of independence," says Johnny, a 12-year-old project user.









It’s amazing to see how this project is opening up new doors for both the young and the more experienced members of the island community. We do think that this kind of transportation could change the way people live. This serves as a powerful reminder that while technology plays a crucial role, community involvement is essential for creating sustainable and meaningful change.



Pelagoo and SDGs: A Commitment to Sustainable Living

This visionary project is a testament to Pelagoo’s commitment to driving positive change through innovation and sustainability, aligning seamlessly with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It champions SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) by integrating smart health-monitoring technology, and SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) through eco-friendly e-bikes. It also promotes SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) by improving mobility and healthcare access in a way that's environmentally conscious. By reducing carbon emissions, the project supports SDG 13 (Climate Action), while its commitment to SDG 5 (Gender Equality) ensures equal access to services for all. With its innovative approach, it contributes to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and through strong partnerships with local and European collaborators, it reflects SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Together, these goals showcase Pelagoo’s dedication to creating a healthier, greener, and more connected community for the future.





This project was supported by Pleiades Innovation Cluster and its member Keon Energy.