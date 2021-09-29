Password Security in 2021 — A Complete Guide

474 reads

92% of UK businesses experienced a cyberattack in the last 12 months. Social engineering (mechanisms such as [phishing) and [smishing) is still the most common cause of data breaches. It takes less than a second to crack 8 of the top 10 most used passwords. 23,000,000 account-holders in the UK use the password “123456” (Nord Pass, 2020) 29% of adults worldwide rotate between 5 and 10 different passwords.