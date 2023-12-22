Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    P2H Co-Founder Talks About Conquering GovTech Challenges and Embracing AIby@therealsjr

    P2H Co-Founder Talks About Conquering GovTech Challenges and Embracing AI

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    I spoke with Dmitriy Breslavets, a co-founder at P2H, who provides insight into GovTech from a developer's perspective and delves into the unique challenges and opportunities that arise when working across different regions.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - P2H Co-Founder Talks About Conquering GovTech Challenges and Embracing AI
    tech-stories #govtech #e-government #ai #cobol
    Stewart Rogers HackerNoon profile picture

    @therealsjr

    Stewart Rogers

    Editor-at-Large at Dataconomy, Editor-at-Large at ArcticStartup, Co-founder at ⅄Oᒋ⅋NOISՈᖵNOϽ - an impact creator house

    Receive Stories from @therealsjr

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Stewart Rogers HackerNoon profile picture
    by Stewart Rogers @therealsjr.Editor-at-Large at Dataconomy, Editor-at-Large at ArcticStartup, Co-founder at ⅄Oᒋ⅋NOISՈᖵNOϽ - an impact creator house
    All the things!

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why Tim Cook has got it wrong on augmented reality vs. the metaverse
    Published at Oct 05, 2022 by therealsjr #augmented-reality
    Article Thumbnail
    AI's Dirty Secret: The Hidden Cost of its Environmental Impact
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by viceasytiger #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    FOD 37: Can We Genuinely Trust LLMs?
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by kseniase #ai-trends
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Get Faster Responses With HTTP Streaming: AI For Web Devs
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by austingil #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Revolutionize Your Startup Success in 2024 with AI Co-pilot Tools
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by alexlash #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    MyanmarGPT-Big: Breaking Grounds in Language Processing - How to Generate Burmese Text
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by minsithu #ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!