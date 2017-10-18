Search icon
    HackerNoon is all about community, and with over 4M readers, we are motivated to develop the platform more than ever!

    To an everlasting evergreen community 💚
    Vamshi
    @idohodl
    @hackernoon is helping its best to open up the system compared to a closed system being built by @Medium. I appreciate their work!

    Also, their support has been awesome in getting a lot of migration queries resolved. Keep up the good work @utsav_jaiswal1@DavidSmooke
    Dec 19, 2019
    Similar Web

    Thank you for including us. We love HackerNoon
    Jan 27, 2023
    Joe Flaherty
    @josephflaherty
    Impressed that @Hackernoon (founded in 2015) drives more traffic than Forbes (founded in 1917).
    Oct 18, 2017
    1660234928962.jfif
    Ian Sanders
    Co-Founder, CEO at Blue Cape
    Really happy to be featured in HackerNoon, in the not too long past I was a CS student and would always enjoy reading articles from their... I would have never contemplated even a few months ago to be featured 😂
    uwdds9GP9oRGK8rZBtabE59fB8P2-3r93pf1.jpeg
    May 26, 2023
    Emilia
    @emilia
    A great site, and fast and friendly customer service

    HackerNoon is a site I visit almost every day for new interesting information and also to write and publish my own stories. Their team is great - they not only have a friendly and fast customer service, but they also add a little bit of fun to my days.
    Nov 25, 2022
    1691402535035.jfif
    Omri Hurwitz
    @OmriHurwitz
    What I really appreciate about @hackernoon is the highly technical and product-focused tech journalism that is on the site.
    Mar 9, 2022
    1691402535035.jfif
    Annabell Atchinson 
    VP|Head of Communications and Product Marketing at IONOS
    94 stories - almost 1.5 million reads - 20 days of reading time.
    Loving our #webdevelopment writing contest collaboration with HackerNoon! A fantastic way to ensure high quality and original content being shared within the #devcommunity - with incentives for the authors and gamification on top.

    Check out the articles and support your favorite: https://lnkd.in/em9eUkk6

    And let's get ready for Round 2. :)
    Aug 1, 2023
    1691402535035.jfif
    abhinil
    @touchey_phoenix
    Making Internet better place to publish free high quality tech stories without paywall, pop-up ads or a sense of entitlement.
    Hackernoon.com 
    Screenshot 2023-08-08 022935.png
    Nov 17, 2022
    1648420887818.jfif
    Quincy Larson
    @ossia
    Congratulations to @DavidSmooke, @linhdaosmooke, @duilen, @ajpocus, and everyone else on the HackerNoon team.

    The new platform is well-built and progressing fast. Thanks for everything you all are doing for the global developer community.
    Jan 10, 2020
    Feyd 🍥
    @thefeyd
    💃🕺sorry, publishing in @hackernoon is a big deal for me. 💃🕺
    Jun 04, 2023
    1648420887818.jfif
    Daniel Jeffries
    @daniel-jeffries
    Hackernoon is still one of my favorite spaces on the web and I have fond remembrences of writing for it often in the early days.
    Dec 23, 2022
    1691402535035.jfif
    Aidan Sowa
    @AidanCSowa

    I just got featured on Hackernoon!
    Oct 17, 2022
    Keven Doubleday
    Communication Director @ Fluree, PBC
    General appreciation post for Hacker Noon - I'm nowhere close to a developer and still, I gain so much value from this blog every week. Kudos to David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke for building the internet's favorite tech/web3 publication.
    Sep 12, 2021
    Jae E
    @jaylaporsh
    Just discovered @hackernoon and I'm loving their articles on software development. Their piece on data structures and algorithms has completely changed my coding journey as a beginner in the field.
    March 19, 2023
    1691402535035.jfif
    Claudio Cossio
    @ccossio
    Really excited for what @hackernoon is building around their product and business #fan
    Jan 22, 2020
    1691402535035.jfif
    Lanze IV
    @the_orkestrator
    It's terrifying considering @hackernoon is one of the greatest free resources for programmers. This is akin to putting soldiers outside a public library
    Nov 4, 2022
    1648420887818.jfif
    Brooks Lockett
    Copywriter
    HackerNoon is by far my favorite place to publish. Engaged, tech-focused audience. Readability metrics. Smooth writer experience.
    Feb 26, 2023
    Hernán Jaramillo
    @heirnone
    Old, but still very good. If you need to be taught “hustle” refrain from being an entrepreneur. Oh, I did raise $100M a few yes laters for a startup after this post
    July 28, 2023
    John Vandivier
    @JohnVandivier
    Kudos to ⁦@hackernoon ⁩ for calling out experience inflation in programming
    Jan 12, 2020
    hURASbPN_400x400.jpg
    The Product Folks 🚀
    @TheProductfolks
    👉HackerNoon

    Is a treasure trove of valuable content that caters to a wide range of professionals such as engineers, product managers, UX advocates, and more. 

    https://hackernoon.com
    Feb 21, 2023
    1650043890367.jfif
    Yves De Hondt
    @Yves
    Thanks HackerNoon and David Smooke for polishing up my post, and offering such a great reading/writing platform!
    Happy to give my "shout out" support to you and your great team...you read you grow, you write you grow, you share everyone grows 🌻
    July 8, 2023
    1691402535035.jfif
    Ross Moore
    @RossMoore
    One of the things I like about HackerNoon is the ability to listen to the articles in different voices. Choices are: Dr. One, Ms. Hacker, Madam Beckham, or Ali Mohat.
    Han 22, 2023
    CodeOp
    @codeop
    WOW! That's really neat! Not only is it easy and cool looking, but it also helps support attribution.
    Jun 15, 2023
    Smashing Magazine
    @smashingmagazine
    Also, @CSSTricks_Bot is great, so are @hackernoon and @uxdesigncc.
    March 17, 2020
    1691402535035.jfif
    Jay Dutta
    @jaydutta07
    Without a doubt, my favorite tech community is the one and only #HackerNoon! It's a true hotbed of innovation and creativity
    Jan 8, 2023
    Ankit Prajapati
    @ankitseoconsult
    “Blogs That Can Give Your Tech Startup Press Coverage: 03. @hackernoon: a true community of geeky tech writers, readers, coders, and startup owners. This hub features tones of useful tech #content, both original or republished.”
    Aug 28, 2022
    CodeOp
    @jbore
    HackerNoon press hat fully on today for Latitude59. Apparently my articles so far have generated a month of reading time, with just shy of a quarter million reads overall. 😲

    A number of meetings and interviews lined up over the next couple of days, and should be some interesting pieces coming out of it. So far, loving Tallinn, and the media dinner last night was a great time.

    Under the press hat there might be a very well hidden speaking hat. I will be watching presentations and taking notes (for research purposes only of course).

    If anyone's around the conference today, give me a shout, I have some time available to grab a coffee. ☕

    A big thank you to Limarc Ambalina for accepting me to the HN fellowship, and so paving the way for these opportunities. If you're looking to improve your writing and SEO skills, I recommend looking at the fellowship.
    May 25, 2023
    Yaroslav Khaletskyy
    @yaroslav-khaletskyy
    Super exciting news!

    Spivdiia is nominated for the Startup of the Year by HackerNoon!

    Spivdiia [read: co-action] is a social startup that provides a P2P volunteer platform that helps people to help each other.

    It introduces Aid as a Service to unite the ones who can help the ones who need it.

    Votes & shares would be highly appreciated 😊

    Link in the comments:)
    May 26, 2023
    1650043890367.jfif
    Rohan Ashik
    @rohanashik
    Thrilled to announce that my latest Ebook has been featured in the Top Stories on Hackernoon! 🌟

    1). It's now accessible in 7 diverse languages, bridging global barriers.
    2). And the best surprise? Hackernoon distributed it to their massive 130,000 email subscribers!

    I'm beyond grateful and just wanted to share this milestone with all of you who've been part of this journey. Your feedback, connections, and encouragement have been invaluable.

    Take a look if you have a moment: https://lnkd.in/gwuad3dH

    Thanks HackerNoon!
    August 14, 2023
    1648420887818.jfif
    Brooks Lockett
    Copywriter
    Been having a blast publishing articles on HackerNoon. My favorite part is the emphasis on total time readers spend actually reading the piece. Awesome contributor submission process of working with editors too.

    The smoothest experience I've had with an online publication. 10/10 HN - you guys built a cool thing
    Jan 22, 2023
    1691402535035.jfif
    Connell Locke
    @LockeConnell
    BTW, if you haven't seen it, @Hackernoon's Stable Diffusion image creator is incredible! 
    Nov 30, 2022
    1691402535035.jfif
    theblockchainist.eth
    @blockchainist_
    I found out about @hackernoon a few weeks ago. Very valuable content all for free. Make sure to bookmark.
    Nov 4, 2022