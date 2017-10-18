HackerNoon press hat fully on today for Latitude59. Apparently my articles so far have generated a month of reading time, with just shy of a quarter million reads overall. 😲



A number of meetings and interviews lined up over the next couple of days, and should be some interesting pieces coming out of it. So far, loving Tallinn, and the media dinner last night was a great time.



Under the press hat there might be a very well hidden speaking hat. I will be watching presentations and taking notes (for research purposes only of course).



If anyone's around the conference today, give me a shout, I have some time available to grab a coffee. ☕



A big thank you to Limarc Ambalina for accepting me to the HN fellowship, and so paving the way for these opportunities. If you're looking to improve your writing and SEO skills, I recommend looking at the fellowship.

