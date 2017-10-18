Thrilled to announce that my latest Ebook has been featured in the Top Stories on Hackernoon! 🌟
1). It's now accessible in 7 diverse languages, bridging global barriers.
2). And the best surprise? Hackernoon distributed it to their massive 130,000 email subscribers!
I'm beyond grateful and just wanted to share this milestone with all of you who've been part of this journey. Your feedback, connections, and encouragement have been invaluable.
Take a look if you have a moment: https://lnkd.in/gwuad3dH
Thanks HackerNoon
!