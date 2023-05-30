The article was in the top ten articles that generated the most traffic and then was voted on by HackerNoon's staff.

My article How to Build an Arduino Starship Game Controlled by Joystick and Computer has won first place in the Future of Gaming Contest. The article was in the top ten articles that generated the most traffic and then was voted on by HackerNoon's staff. I am very glad that this small project is interesting and useful to people who are also fond of creating projects based on Arduino.



