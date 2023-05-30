FINANCE

The best and worst part about being an adult is that no one can tell you how to spend your money. But that’s actually kind of scary.



And school doesn’t teach you about financial literacy. So, where are people supposed to turn to learn about finance? Well, hopefully, they turn to you.



Yes, you. The banking geniuses and the finance wizards of the internet who can help the rest of us learn about money, how to be smart with it, what to do, and most importantly, not what to do .

