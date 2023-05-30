AI

In March of 2023, just a few months after the launch of ChatGPT (aka Tech’s Hottest Launch of the Decade), 1,100+ technologists and industry leaders including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak signed on to a letter expressing concerns about the pace at which AI moves, calling for a 6 month pause.



It’s safe to say that since then, there has been a whole lot of AI acceleration, and not a whole lot of AI pausing. With the whole world buzzing about AI+ML, it can be hard to pick out what’s accurate and what’s not. Amidst all the big theoretical, philosophical and existential questions such as “Will the robots take over the world?”, “What’s your p (doom)?”, or “Is the training data already corrupted by AI-generated content?”, there are also super practical, immediate, and personal stories to be shared. We are all going through this together, in real time.



Your next story on AI/ML/LLM/chatGPT could shape the narrative of what’s next. People are tuned in. Write about them today.

