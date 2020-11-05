OWASP Top 10 .NET Protection Guide (Part 2)

6+ years full-stack developer
The OWASP Top 10 is a standard awareness document for developers and web application security. It represents a broad consensus about the most critical security risks to web applications.
In this article, I want to cover the second part of the TOP 10 vulnerabilities and how to protect against them using .NET.
Security misconfiguration can happen at any level of an application stack, including the network services, platform, web server, application server, database, frameworks, custom code, and pre-installed virtual machines, containers, or storage. Such flaws frequently give attackers unauthorized access to some system data or functionality.
What to do?
//Startup.cs
app.UseHttpsRedirection();
services.AddMvc(options =>
{
options.Filters.Add(new AutoValidateAntiforgeryTokenAttribute());
});
If you need to also validate the token on GET, HEAD, OPTIONS or TRACE - requests you can add the ValidateAntiforgeryToken attribute to the controller method (for MVC controllers) or parent class (for Razor pages):
[HttpGet]
[ValidateAntiforgeryToken]
public IActionResult DoSomethingDangerous()
[HttpGet]
[ValidateAntiforgeryToken]
public class SafeModel : PageModel
In case you can't use a global action filter, add the AutoValidateAntiforgeryToken attribute to your controller classes or razor page models:
[AutoValidateAntiforgeryToken]
public class UserController
[AutoValidateAntiforgeryToken]
public class SafeModel : PageModel
XSS is the second most prevalent issue in the OWASP Top 10, and is found in around two-thirds of all applications. The impact of XSS is moderate for reflected and DOM XSS, and severe for stored XSS, with remote code execution on the victim’s browser, such as stealing credentials, sessions, or delivering malware to the victim.
What to do?
The impact of deserialization flaws cannot be overstated. These flaws can lead to remote code execution attacks, one of the most serious attacks possible.
What to do?
TypeNameHandling = TypeNameHandling.None
Prevalence of this issue is very widespread. Component-heavy development patterns can lead to development teams not even understanding which components they use in their application or API, much less keeping them up to date. While some known vulnerabilities lead to only minor impacts, some of the largest breaches to date have relied on exploiting known vulnerabilities in components.
What to do?
Attackers rely on the lack of monitoring and timely response to achieve their goals without being detected. Most successful attacks start with vulnerability probing. Allowing such probes to continue can raise the likelihood of successful exploit to nearly 100%.
What to do?
public void Configure(IApplicationBuilder app, IHostingEnvironment env)
{
if (env.IsDevelopment())
{
_isDevelopment = true;
app.UseDeveloperExceptionPage();
}
//Log all errors in the application
app.UseExceptionHandler(errorApp =>
{
errorApp.Run(async context =>
{
var errorFeature = context.Features.Get<IExceptionHandlerFeature>();
var exception = errorFeature.Error;
Log.Error(String.Format("Stacktrace of error: {0}", exception.StackTrace.ToString()));
});
});
app.UseAuthentication();
app.UseMvc();
}
Thanks for reading!
Part one - https://hackernoon.com/owasp-top-10-net-protection-a-guide-part-1-w92r3wis
Read more about OWASP - https://owasp.org/www-project-top-ten/
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.