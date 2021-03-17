Overwatch 2 Release Date and Gameplay: Everything We Know So Far

When I first played Overwatch in 2016, it was nothing like I ever experienced. I’ve been a fan of the game for the past five years, and I still enjoy playing it. But I can’t wait for the next chapter, Overwatch 2. Since it’s never too early to get excited, here’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 release date, gameplay, story and new features.

Overwatch 2 Gameplay: New Game Modes

The two original modes in Overwatch are control the point mode, and deliver the payload. Now, a new mode will merge them together, Push.

In Push, there will be a robot in the middle of the map. It’s the job of the teams to take control of the robot and guide him to the enemy’s homebase.

Story Mode

I love Overwatch, but the one wish I had was that it would have a story mode to learn more about the world and the characters. Finally, in Overwatch 2, there will be story missions. Players will join a team of four and travel the world as they fight evil in PvE (Player vs Environment) missions.

Two new maps have also been announced, Rome and New York. So, we’ll see where else in the world story missions will take us. Story mode is something that was definitely missing in the game so we’re happy to see this finally implemented in Overwatch 2’s gameplay mechanics.

Also in story mode, the game is introducing skill trees. Players will get the chance to upgrade and evolve their characters to fit their playstyle. Whether you play defensively or more aggressive, there will be skills for you.

Gameplay that you once thought was concrete can now be changed. One example that was given in the Blizzcon 2021 Overwatch video, was that Mercy can now revive multiple players at once.

New Character: Sojourn

Not much is known about this new character, but we did catch a few glimpses of her gameplay in the Blizzcon Overwatch 2 video. We know she’s from Canada and we know a little bit about her weapon.

It’s a hybrid gun that allows you to shoot in a rapid manner, or it can turn into a rail gun and fire one powerful shot. How she’ll fit in with the roster remains to be seen, but Overwatch has added plenty of characters and none of them feel out of place.

Tweaks

Overwatch 2 isn’t just adding new features, but also making changes to already established features. For example, they’re making noises more dynamic. So, the noises weapons make will differ on whether you are outside or inside.

Another tweak will be that maps can have different looks. Sometimes you’ll be fighting in the daytime, at night or at dusk; making every map look unique. And speaking of redesigns, some heroes will get a makeover in the new game.

Overwatch 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, it was revealed that Overwatch 2 won’t be released this year. Blizzard has not given an official release date for Overwatch 2 yet, but fans hope that the game will be released in 2022.

The release of Overwatch 2 isn’t going to be here anytime soon, but from what we know and what we’ve seen, I’m still excited. I can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us in the following months.

