Our Story of How Our Endeavor to Support Cannabis Patients Became A Cannatech Company

My name is Sam Adetunji and I am one of the co-founders of Veriheal , an innovative cannatech company, and cannabis patient support system.

Our company offers assistance for prospective patients by providing them with an easier path to get their medical cannabis cards, but also advocates for patient empowerment through nourishing cannabis education, and extends a benevolent hand through various philanthropic efforts.

My co-founder, Joshua Green, and I started Veriheal like most entrepreneurs start a new venture: from a specific problem that we were facing that lacked a clear solution. For Joshua and I, we experienced many hardships early in life that would eventually become the catalysts for our mission-driven business model at Veriheal.

After seeing our loved ones suffer severe health issues, we struggled to find safe and legal access to medical cannabis. After months of failed efforts, we validated an obvious shortcoming in the cannabis space that needed to be mended.

We quickly learned that we were not alone and there were thousands of people in a similar position.

How We Identified a Clear Problem in a Growing Market

As laws surrounding medical cannabis widely differ across the world and seem to be ever-changing, it’s difficult for many people to follow the strict procedures required to get certified to become cannabis patients. This was the pain point that we personally experienced, but also the most common feedback we heard from people around us.

At the time, there was no easily accessible resource or company that offered the services we offer today. This was are validation that an opportunity was available and ready to take.

The technology stack we built at Veriheal is designed to inform patients on new laws continuously, to make sure they are up to date. Also, we want to make this process as easy as possible and eliminate the friction that patients had prior to Veriheal existing.

The COVID-19 pandemic was interesting for us as telemedicine solutions skyrocketed in popularity as people were on lockdown. Cannabis consumption also remained very strong as it was largely deemed an essential business in many states.

This was our chance to help at-risk populations get the treatment they need, all by leveraging the technology we built. Our hard work is paying off as Veriheal is consistently named amongst the top cannatech platforms!

Our Commitment to Social Impact

We have been lucky to build a diverse team with employees located around the world. All of our employees are passionate about Veriheal's mission to help people and this combined effort powers our social arm.

One of these goals is our commitment to bettering underserved communities. As a thriving and successful business in the cannabis sector, providing support for the areas that have been especially ravaged by the War on Drugs is not just necessary but also a duty.

We offer financial aid for those who want to specialize their education to cater to the cannabis industry. Our ultimate goal is to further help stimulate cannabis research and to also help students in need of options to offset the costs of higher education. Veriheal is all about chances. To give everyone a chance to take care of their health the way they desire, and to also give an opportunity to those who are disadvantaged.

An Inside Look at Our Technology

Aside from our humanitarian endeavors and innovative platform, one of our biggest goals is to provide accessibility. Using Veriheal, customers can make appointments for medical cannabis card certifications and personalized treatment plans.

These sessions exist to provide an easier path to getting medical cannabis and individually designed treatment for those who desire a more specialized experience. Also, we want patients to feel comfortable with the information they are receiving on the platform.

Credible data is still hard to come by which is why education is another objective that we take on for our patients. Everyone deserves to know the medicinal benefits of cannabis and what the risks are without being demonized for it. We feel that solid research and education are going to be what breaks the stigma around cannabis.

Though academia can’t officially vouch for cannabis, all of our educational content is backed by Ivy League universities and our platform data contributes to authentic unbiased cannabis research itself. Accessibility will not be limited to a physical product but will encompass knowledge as well.

Our Vision for the Future

We are on a crusade to change the world by giving power to the people, improving the path to cannabis enlightenment, and providing a system of support so that people can have the confidence to lead themselves. Ultimately, cannabis is Veriheal’s bread and butter.

We feel strongly that our core values and powerful concept have the ability to expand other ventures and take the world in a positive direction.

