    Oregon's Legal Battle with Meta Intensifies: UTPA Violations Highlighted

    Oregon's Legal Battle with Meta Intensifies: UTPA Violations Highlighted

    Oregon's Attorney General accuses Meta of making false or misleading representations about the characteristics of its Social Media Platforms, violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act (UTPA) under O.R.S. § 646.608(1)(e). The state contends that Meta's violations were willful, seeking a permanent injunction, restitution, civil penalties, and costs under Oregon statutes. Despite notice, Meta did not provide a satisfactory assurance of voluntary compliance, escalating the legal battle.

    tech-companies #united-states-v-meta
