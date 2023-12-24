Oregon's Legal Battle with Meta Intensifies: UTPA Violations Highlighted

Too Long; Didn't Read
Oregon's Attorney General accuses Meta of making false or misleading representations about the characteristics of its Social Media Platforms, violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act (UTPA) under O.R.S. § 646.608(1)(e). The state contends that Meta's violations were willful, seeking a permanent injunction, restitution, civil penalties, and costs under Oregon statutes. Despite notice, Meta did not provide a satisfactory assurance of voluntary compliance, escalating the legal battle.