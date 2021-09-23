Oracle, IBM, or Open JDK? How to Know Java Vendor Details

Many times we come across a situation where we need to know what kind of java JDK is installed on a particular server. It could be the JDK from Oracle or IBM or an Open JDK. The command is simple but shows a lot of information that we would like to know in some of the other situations. After setting those up it started working. After some google search, I got to know that if the java client is not running on IBM java then it needs to set special arguments.