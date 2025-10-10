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Optimizing LLM Pre-Training: Muon, Latent Attention, and MoE in Practice

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bySushant Mehta@sushant523

Senior Research Engineer, Google DeepMind

October 10th, 2025
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Sushant Mehta@sushant523

Senior Research Engineer, Google DeepMind

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machine-learning#ai#muon#muon-optimizer#half-llm-training-time#llm-training-time#how-long-to-train-ai#how-long-to-train-llm#llm-training-period

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