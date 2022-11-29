OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal

Almost 2 years ago, I started building my own investment research platform. 2 months later I named it Gamestonk Terminal, made it open source and shared it on Reddit. The rest is history. Since then, we have surpassed . Raised $ 8.8 million in our seed round. Build a very competitive team, and our OpenBB brand is now recognized by most in the financial sector space. You can read more about our story . 17,800 stars on Github here . Over the past few months, we have been heads down and building, and today, I’m excited to share with you the announcement of OpenBB Terminal 2.0. Our mission to democratize investment research has not changed The headline is: OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform. A summary: We are releasing OpenBB SDK, which allows developers to use a single API to access the world’s raw financial data in order to build their own products/dashboards. The SDK will allow users to create report templates in a matter of minutes and run them for custom tickers at any time in a matter of seconds. Instead of spending hours and starting a report from scratch every single time. We envision a world where the community can share these and help each other at becoming better investors. We are also bringing a state-of-the-art AI / ML toolkit to the financial industry to be used alongside all the data sources our platform has access to (stocks, crypto, NFTs, options, forex, ETFs, mutual funds, macroeconomic data and even alternative data). For more information, you can read our announcement here: https://openbb.co/blog/openbb-terminal-2-acai Or even better, watch the announcement live ! More than 1100 participants have already signed up to join us. here For anything else, feel free to reach out to me directly on , or join the OpenBB journey . Twitter here Also Published Here