6,468 reads

OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal

by
byDidier Lopes@sexyyear

Didier Lopes

November 29th, 2022
featured image - OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal
    Speed
    Voice
Didier Lopes
← Previous

Gamestonk Terminal: The Next Best Thing To A $24k Bloomberg Terminal

Up Next →

How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance

About Author

Didier Lopes HackerNoon profile picture
Didier Lopes@sexyyear

Didier Lopes

Read my storiesAbout @sexyyear

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

finance#finance#open-source#python#investing#product-launch#tech-news#openbb-terminal#bloomberg-terminal-alternative

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Evna
Appsonly
Accurate
Acompany
Drjack
Bye
Audience
Announcements
Quero
Hashnode
Learnrepo
Bye
Beam

Related Stories