Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    OpenAI's Alleged Role in Copyright Infringement and Removal of Copyright Management Informationby@legalpdf
    119 reads

    OpenAI's Alleged Role in Copyright Infringement and Removal of Copyright Management Information

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesAugust 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Microsoft and OpenAI are accused of collaborating to infringe on Plaintiff’s copyrights by creating unauthorized copies of Plaintiff’s works, removing copyright management information, and distributing these altered copies. Microsoft’s CEO’s admission and the companies’ close relationship suggest intentional involvement in this alleged copyright violation.
    featured image - OpenAI's Alleged Role in Copyright Infringement and Removal of Copyright Management Information
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 27, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 9 of 18.

    101. Based on the publicly available information described above, including the admission from Microsoft’s CEO that “we have the data, we have everything,” Defendant Microsoft has created, without Plaintiff’s permission, its own copies of Plaintiff’s copyright protected works of journalism, including but not limited to the Registered Works.


    102. Based on the publicly available information described above, including information showing that Defendant Microsoft created and hosted the data centers used to develop ChatGPT and information regarding Microsoft’s own Copilot, Defendant Microsoft intentionally removed author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information from Plaintiff’s copyrighted works in creating ChatGPT and Copilot training sets.


    103. Based on publicly available information regarding the relationship between Defendant Microsoft and the OpenAI Defendants, and Defendant Microsoft’s provision of database and computing resources to the OpenAI Defendants, Defendant Microsoft has shared copies of Plaintiff’s works from which author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information had been removed, with the OpenAI Defendants as part of Defendants’ efforts to develop ChatGPT and Copilot.


    104. Based on publicly available information regarding the working relationship between Defendant Microsoft and the OpenAI Defendants, including the creation of training sets by the OpenAI Defendants such as WebText and WebText2, the OpenAI Defendants have shared copies of Plaintiff’s works from which author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information had been removed, with Defendant Microsoft as part of Defendants’ efforts to develop ChatGPT and Copilot.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases@legalpdf
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my storiesLegalPDF.tech

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #ai-copyright-infringement #cir-v.-openai #ai-plagiarism #ai-training-data #openai-copyright-lawsuit #openai-dmca-violation #ai-ethics #ai-and-ip

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Uber: PAGA Plaintiff No Different Than A Member of the General Public
    by legalpdf
    Feb 02, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Copyright Your AI Creations
    by julieplavnik
    Sep 30, 2023
    #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Claims OpenAI Exploited Its Work Without Permission
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    Is ChatGPT a Liar? Oldest Non-profit Newsroom Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against OpenAI
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas