OpenAI’s Agent Builder Won’t Kill Zapier, Make or n8n—Here’s Why

So I tested with AgentKit, and you can see the dashboard below: AgentKit I created this “Content Ideation” Agent to test its performance. Content Ideation The twist: I created the entire Agent, but I wanted to test it, as you can see in the image below: It is not the final Agent as I need to test. But there was a core problem: your Agent cannot be run as a preview nor executed until you are a “Verified Organization.” Verified Organization Surprised? Don’t worry, you’ll encounter one more hurdle soon. You will find 2 Issues: 1. You will be unable to execute your Agent, and here’s why: execute your Agent 2. You will be unable to preview your Agent before publishing because you need to “Verify your Organization,” as you can see in the below image. unable to preview your Agent Verify your Organization Once you click on “Verify your Organization,” you will see this page below: Verify your Organization You need to click on “Verify your Organization,” and you will get a popup: Verify your Organization Click on “Start ID Check,” and you will see this new page below: Start ID Check Yes, you read that right. You need to share your “Biometric Information.” Biometric Information I am totally against it and not going to share my data just to use an AI Agent. Here is why I feel n8n, Make, and Zapier will survive: 1. They all have strong and multiple integrations. 2. They are easier to use, even by non-tech users, like Make and Zapier (I am from a non-tech background.) non-tech background 3. The n8n basic version can be run locally or be hosted apart from the n8n website. run locally or be hosted I like to know your thoughts in the comment section.