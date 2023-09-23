OpenAI Lawsuit: Here's Where the Plaintiffs' Claims Fail and Why

DOE v. GITHUB Court Filing, retrieved on January 26, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This part is 20 of 21. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here MEMORANDUM OF POINTS AND AUTHORITIES IV. ARGUMENT C. Plaintiffs’ Claims Fail for Reasons Specific to Each Claim. 10. Plaintiffs Fail to State a Claim for Declaratory Relief. Plaintiffs’ claim for declaratory relief should be dismissed because it is not an independent cause of action. See Mayen v. Bank of Am. N.A., No. 14-CV-03757-JST, 2015 WL 179541, at *5 (N.D. Cal. Jan. 14, 2015). Where, as here, there is no basis for any of the underlying claims, dismissal is appropriate. See Malasky v. Esposito, No. 16-CV-04102-DMR, 2019 WL 79032, at *10 (N.D. Cal. Jan. 2, 2019), aff'd, 781 F. App'x 643 (9th Cir. 2019) (dismissing declaratory relief claim “[b]ecause the court has dismissed [the] underlying claims”). Continue Reading . here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 4:22-cv-06823-JST retrieved on September 8, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. DocumentCloud.org