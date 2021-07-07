Open Source is the Only Way to Address the Long Tail of Integrations

Co-founder at Airbyte.io, the new standard for open-source data integration
Over the last year, our team has interviewed more than 200 companies about their data integration use cases. What we discovered is that data integration in 2021 is still a mess.
At least 80 of the 200 interviews were with users of existing ETL technology, such as Fivetran, StitchData and Matillion. We found that every one of them were also building and maintaining their own connectors even though they were using an ETL solution (or an ELT one - for simplicity, I will just use the term ETL). Why?
We found two reasons:
Many users’ ETL solution didn’t support the connector they wanted, or supported it but not in the way they needed.
An example for context: Fivetran has been in existence for eight years and supports 150 connectors. Yet, in just two sectors -- martech and adtech -- there are over 10,000 potential connectors.
The hardest part of ETL is not building the connectors, it is maintaining them. That is costly, and any closed-source solution is constrained by ROI (return on investment) considerations. As a result, ETL suppliers focus on the most popular integrations, yet companies use more and more tools every month and the long tail of connectors goes ignored.
So even with ETL tools, data teams still end up investing huge amounts of money and time building and maintaining in-house connectors.
Most companies store data in databases. Our interviews uncovered two significant issues with database connectors provided by existing ETL.
Both of these points explain why companies end up building additional internal database replication pipelines.
Inability to scale with data
The two points mentioned above about volume-based pricing and data privacy also apply as companies scale. It becomes less expensive for companies to have an internal team of data engineers to build the very same pipelines maintained in ETL solutions.
Open-source addresses many of the points raised above. Here is what open source gives us.
However, open source itself is not enough to solve the data integration problem.This is because the barrier to entry for creating a robust and full-featured connector is too high.
Consider for example a script that pulls data from a REST API.
Conceptually this is a simple `SELECT * FROM entity` query over some data living in a database, potentially with a `WHERE` clause to filter by some criteria. But anyone who has written a script or connector to continuously and reliably perform this task knows it’s a bit more complicated than that.
First, there is authentication, which can be as simple as a username/password or as complicated as implementing a whole OAuth flow (and securely storing and managing these credentials).
We also need to maintain state between runs of the script so we don’t keep rereading the same data over and over.
Afterwards, we’ll need to handle rate limiting and retry intermittent errors, making sure not to confuse them with real errors that can’t be retried.
We’ll then want to transform data into a format suitable for downstream consumers, all while performing enough logging to fix problems when things inevitably break.
Oh, and all this needs to be well tested, easily deployable... and done yesterday, of course.
All in all, it currently takes a few full days to build a new REST API source connector. This barrier to entry not only means fewer connectors created by the community, but can often mean lower quality connectors.
However, we believe that 80% of this hardship is incidental and can mostly be automated away. Reducing implementation time would significantly help the community contribute and address the long tail of connectors. If this automation is done in a smart way, we might also be able to improve standardization and thus maintenance across all connectors contributed.
Let’s look again at the work involved in building a connector, but from a different perspective.
Incidental complexity
Lots of repeated logic:
Testing happy flows and edge cases
You can see that a lot can be automated away, and you’ll be happy to know that Airbyte has made available an open source Connector Development Kit (CDK) to do all this.
We believe in the end, the way to build thousands of high-quality connectors is to think in onion layers. To make a parallel with the pet/cattle concept that is well known in DevOps/Infrastructure, a connector is cattle code, and you want to spend as little time on it as possible. This will accelerate productivity tremendously.
Maximizing high-leverage work leads you to build your architecture with an onion-esque structure:
The center defines the lowest level of the API. Implementing a connector at that level requires a lot of engineering time. But it is your escape hatch for very complex connectors where you need a lot of control.
Then, you build new layers of abstraction that helps tackle families of connectors very quickly. For example, sources have a particular interface, and destinations have a different kind of interface.
Then, for sources you have different kinds like HTTP-API based connectors and Databases. HTTP connectors might be split into REST, GraphQL, and SOAP, whereas Databases might split into relational, NoSQL, and graph databases. Destinations might split into Warehouses, Datalakes, and APIs (for reverse ELT).
The CDK is the framework for those abstractions!
Airbyte’s CDK is still in its early days, so expect lots of improvements to come over time. Today, the framework ships with the following features:
In the end, the CDK enables building robust, full-featured connectors within 2 hours versus 2 days previously.
The Airbyte team has been using the framework internally to develop connectors, and it is the culmination of our experience developing more than 70+ connectors (our goal is 200 by end of the year with help from the user community!). Everything we learn from our own experience, along with the user community go into improving the CDK.
Wouldn’t it be great to bring the time needed to build a new connector down to 10 minutes, and to extend to more and more families of possible integrations. How’s that for a moonshot!
If we manage to do that together with our user community, then at long last the long tail of integrations will be addressed in no time! Not to mention that data integration pipelines will be commoditized through open-source
If you would like to get involved, we hope you’ll join our Slack community - the most active one around data integration - as we connect to the future of open source for the benefit of all!
Also published on: https://airbyte.io/blog/why-etl-needs-open-source-to-address-the-long-tail-of-integrations
