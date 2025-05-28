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Open-Source AI Agent II-Takes the Lead in Benchmark Wars—But Is It Truly Autonomous?

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byBruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

May 28th, 2025
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Bruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#machine-learning#ai-agent#autonomous-agents#intelligent-internet#ii-agent-benchmark-results#best-open-ai-assistant-2025#hackernoon-top-story

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