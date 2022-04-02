OOP in Python: Understanding Private and Public Methods

Data Scientist and tech enthusiast.
A method is a function embedded inside a class.
A Method must have at least one parameter. There is no such thing as a parameterless method. Typically
self is used as a parameter in methods that don't need any custom parameters.
self refers to the object for which the method is called and makes the object's variables and methods available for the method. Using the word
self is a norm that is typically followed. So even though
self can be replaced with any other word, doing so will add unnecessary surprises.
Let's assume that from our successful delivery of the first simple project on creating a list with the ability to add and remove elements, we have got a new customer. He wants a similar list but with a slightly strict requirement - he wants to restrict the type of elements only to numeric types.
Since the basic requirements are still the same:
We will re-use the class
NumList that we created earlier and build on that using a subclass called
StrictNumList. Inside
StrictNumList we can see two methods have been defined:
__check_value(), and
add_value(). More about this is provided later.
lass NumList:
def __init__(self, name = ""):
self.instName = name
self.__list = []
def add_value(self, val):
self.__list.append(val)
def remove_value(self):
rv = self.__list[-1]
del self.__list[-1]
return rv
def get_list(self):
return self.__list
class StrictNumList(NumList):
def __init__(self, name):
super().__init__(name)
def __check_value(self, val):
return str(val).isalpha()
def add_value(self, val):
if not self.__check_value(val):
super().add_value(val)
else:
input_val = input("Insert a number: ")
val = float(input_val)
super().add_value(val)
sl01 = StrictNumList(name = "Number List B1")
sl01.instName
sl01.add_value(2)
sl01.add_value("abc")
Insert a number: 5
sl01.get_list()
[2, 5.0]
__init__ or Python constructor is a special kind of method that's used to initiate a class.
self to make properties of the object available.
__init__ can't return a value or can't be invoked inside or outside of a class. For example, you can't create call a method like <
object name><
.>
__init__().
Like variables, methods can be public or private, or better called partially private (remember name mangling?).
__) before the method name.
Why Use a Private Method?
The same reason for using a private variable. The primary reason for creating these methods is to be used in other methods thus they don't need to be accessible directly from objects.
But as we know from the last blog, name mangling actually makes them available. So using the mangled name we can actually access the private methods too.
In our example class StrictNumList we have created
__check_value() as a private method. Because its main purpose is to be used inside the
add_value() method. But check out the below code to see how we can still access this method using the mangled name!
# calling private method - __check_value() using its mangled name
sl01._StrictNumList__check_value('5.5')
False
Public methods can be accessed directly from the object using dot notation i.e. <
object name><
.><
method name>. In our example,
add_value() is a public variable.
🛑 But notice how we have defined this method in both the super and subclass. This is called method overriding.
Method overriding happens when you define the same method differently in the subclass.
To use method overriding successfully you need to meet two conditions:
🛑 Also notice, how the
add_value() method from the superclass was utilized in the
add_value() method in subclass
SuperNumList.
Till now in this OOP in Python series:
In the next post, we will try to get an insider view of the Python exceptions. And in doing so, we will see how learning about these topics will come in handy! Happy coding!