OneMillionWallets Hackathon

Smart Contract Platform On Top of Bitcoin
A way to leverage your creativity and diversity to build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK.
The #OneMillionWallets Crypto Wallet Hackathon is hosted by Covalent and RSK is set to begin on the 29th September 2021.
The purpose of the #OneMillionWallets Competition is to leverage the creativity and diversity of Web3 developers to build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK, and encourage Web2 developers to explore Web3.
#OneMillionWallets is a crypto-wallet competition offering prizes of over $20,000 USD (equivalent) for the hackathon and community challenges. This hackathon is run by Covalent and the RSK network, with additional bounties from the RSK ecosystem: Sovryn, Money on Chain, Tropykus and BabelFish Money.
This competition is open to all crypto enthusiasts and developers. Beginners new to crypto, can also check out some of our wallet code templates to get started!
People are diverse, and one wallet for everyone just doesn’t cut it. #OneMillionWallets empowers anyone from developers to creatives to build their own custom crypto wallet powered by the Covalent API. Also get a chance to make a real world impact, and build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK.
The hackathon prize pool is 20,000 USD (equivalent) to be distributed to all qualifying project submissions.
The bounty criteria will be released on the hackathon start date. Right now, if you would like to get a head start on the competition, here are the baseline project submission requirements:
Select projects will be invited to present their work during the ‘Demo Day’ to a panel of Covalent, RSK and sponsor judges.
#OneMillionWallets is an inclusive campaign and empowers anyone from developers to creatives to build their own custom crypto wallet powered by the Covalent API. Expect challenges from the following categories:
Registrations have already opened, the hackathon begins on 29th September, and the hackathon’s winners will be announced in late October. Register to get email updates regarding the exact dates!
See you at the event!