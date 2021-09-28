#OneMillionWallets Hackathon

#OneMillionWallets Crypto Wallet Hackathon is hosted by Covalent and RSK is set to begin on the 29th September 2021. Hackathon prize pool is 20,000 USD (equivalent) to be distributed to all qualifying project submissions. The competition is open to all crypto enthusiasts and developers. The prize pool will be announced in late October. The hackathon’s winners will then be announced. RSK will also be joined by Sovryn, Money on Chain, Tropykus and BabelFish Money.

@ RSKsmart RSK Smart Contract Platform On Top of Bitcoin

A way to leverage your creativity and diversity to build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK.

The #OneMillionWallets Crypto Wallet Hackathon is hosted by Covalent and RSK is set to begin on the 29th September 2021.

The purpose of the #OneMillionWallets Competition is to leverage the creativity and diversity of Web3 developers to build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK, and encourage Web2 developers to explore Web3.

What is #OneMillionWallets?

#OneMillionWallets is a crypto-wallet competition offering prizes of over $20,000 USD (equivalent) for the hackathon and community challenges. This hackathon is run by Covalent and the RSK network, with additional bounties from the RSK ecosystem: Sovryn, Money on Chain, Tropykus and BabelFish Money.

Who Should Participate?

This competition is open to all crypto enthusiasts and developers. Beginners new to crypto, can also check out some of our wallet code templates to get started!

Motivation

‍People are diverse, and one wallet for everyone just doesn’t cut it. #OneMillionWallets empowers anyone from developers to creatives to build their own custom crypto wallet powered by the Covalent API. Also get a chance to make a real world impact, and build wallet-based applications and interfaces on RSK.

The Bounties

The hackathon prize pool is 20,000 USD (equivalent) to be distributed to all qualifying project submissions.

The bounty criteria will be released on the hackathon start date. Right now, if you would like to get a head start on the competition, here are the baseline project submission requirements:

Deployed on RSK Testnet or RSK Mainnet Uses Covalent’s API Meets at least one bounty criteria (wait for announcements)

Select projects will be invited to present their work during the ‘Demo Day’ to a panel of Covalent, RSK and sponsor judges.

Community Challenges

#OneMillionWallets is an inclusive campaign and empowers anyone from developers to creatives to build their own custom crypto wallet powered by the Covalent API. Expect challenges from the following categories:

Community Wallet Challenges

Wallet Quests

Art Challenges

Daily Quizzes

Dates

Registrations have already opened, the hackathon begins on 29th September, and the hackathon’s winners will be announced in late October. Register to get email updates regarding the exact dates!

How to Get Started?

Sponsors

RSK

Money on Chain

Sovryn

Tropykus

BabelFish

… and more to be announced soon!

Useful Links

See you at the event!

@ RSKsmart. by RSK Smart Contract Platform On Top of Bitcoin Read my stories