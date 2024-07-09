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One More Way to Build and Expose Your Angular Application as a Micro Frontend

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byAliaksandr Mirankou@amirankou

Passionate about Front-End development

July 9th, 2024
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Aliaksandr Mirankou@amirankou

Passionate about Front-End development

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TOPICS

tech-stories#micro-frontend-architecture#microfrontend#angular#caching#esbuild#styles-encapsulation#angular-and-react-integration#shadow-dom

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