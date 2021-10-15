One Man's Shitcoin is Another Man's Life Savings

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Head of Labs @ Momentum 6 | Tech Entrepreneur | Blockchain Investor | Car Enthusiast | Ask me about crypto and NFTs
Photo by Javier Miranda on Unsplash
Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have evolved in use over the last decade.
Gone are the days when Bitcoin was the only known cryptocurrency. Countless blockchain projects have been created over the years.
As new ecosystems are developed, it can be difficult to create a strategy to capture the alpha throughout the development of each ecosystem.
Not too long ago, MoneyWithCarter examined the growth of new chains and the processes they follow.
MoneyWithCarter sought to explain how such an ecosystem legitimizes itself. According to the analysis, this is what happens:
The Kickstarter
Basic building blocks are needed to enable the growth of an ecosystem. To start, a decentralized exchange (DEX) must be there for basic market buys and sells.
The native DEXs are usually the initial ‘yield farm.’ These DEXs, most of the time, outperform omnichain “blue chips" like Sushiswap.
Yield Farms
Yield farming is the process of lending cryptocurrencies in the hope of getting interested or sometimes a share of the network fees. Yield Farms are essentially the places where crypto owners lend their coins. This is what usually happens with yield farms:
Shitcoins
Shitcoins are primarily coins that are created as memes or copycats.
These coins diminish in value over time as they are mostly created and priced based on speculation. Such digital currencies are thus considered to be bad investments. This is what happens with shitcoins:
Native protocols on new chains have a stronger chance of earning a large market share on that particular chain over the omnichain blue chips, such as Sushi, Aave, and Beefy.
Only the strongest tokens, which often form strong communities, will start to outperform and capture large amounts of Total Value Locked (TVL) for that sector.
These coins will not have the highest Annual Percentage Yields (APYs), but they will be seen as safer, and resulting in a higher TVL. However, these coins typically have insufficient liquidity, leading to the presence of many arbitrage opportunities amongst the pools of liquidity.
Returns on various farms can vary significantly.
Hunting down yields on multiple platforms can be very tedious. Yield aggregators are protocols that automate this process and help users get the highest rates by moving funds between various DeFi platforms in search of the highest yields.
Yield aggregators are needed to move liquidity more efficiently. Users put liquidity into aggregators, the aggregator moves the liquidity to the most lucrative pools.
These aggregators inherently minimize most of the arbitrage opportunities amongst pools. Aggregators cause TVLs to grow as it makes yield farming easier to manage. Although yield aggregators come in last, as they need other protocols to run, they are an integral protocol for DeFi to run smoothly.
Arbitrum is a perfect example, as it had a TVL rally last summer as a high yield farm grew the TVL of this new chain to $1.5 billion. However, the farm collapsed.
Yield Farms use liquidity providers (LPs) to provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, making them crucial for swaps. As new buyers chased the high APY of ETH-Nyan, they drove the token price to the moon. When the token price dropped below a certain threshold, APY’s became less attractive and buying volume dipped. Sellers drove the price of the token down, leaving LPs with only arbitrary tokens.
Arbitrum now appears to be in limbo between the shitcoin stage and new emerging blue chips on the chain. There are only a handful of good protocols building on Layer 2 (fyi, Arbitrum is a Layer 2).
There are a few fundamentally strong projects, such as $GMX and $CAP, but these projects still need to be battle tested before challenging bigger perpetual protocols.
The Alpha
These protocols are the building blocks for an ecosystem. We anticipate these protocols will be involved in almost every chain, from DeFi to gaming, on some level.
This was a basic ecosystem money flow overview, there are vanity protocols that arise after, such as launchpads, which are not essential to us at the moment.
Join our Telegram channel for more alpha.
This article was first published here.