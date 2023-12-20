One-Click Environments: The Ultimate DevOps Goal and How to Achieve It with TPCS Framework

I remember when I started working as a DevOps Engineer. For me, ” best practices” was the most sacred phrase. I searched for best practices not only when I wanted to know how to do something. I searched for best practices to get inspiration for what I should do. In hindsight, big mistake. It happened because I didn’t have a clear goal. When you don’t have a clear goal, you’ll try to see what the experts do and copy. You’ll end up embracing their best practices without knowing why they did them. I’ll share with you here why “One-Click Environment” is the ultimate goal. DevOps As a bonus, I’ll share a framework to achieve it fast. The ultimate DevOps goal - One-Click Environment Looking back, the goal you should set is simple: Create an environment in “One-Click”. I’m saving you years of confusion that I had to go through. Why is this the ultimate goal, you ask? Three reasons: It makes it easy to test changes It makes it clear what should be automated It improves the system’s recoverability What do I mean by “Environment”? A ‘clean’ and working version of the entire system. The most popular environment is the Production environment, which serves the clients. There are static testing environments, such as ‘dev,’ ‘staging,’ ‘uat,’ and more. There are also ephemeral testing environments, such as Pull-Request-Environments, Git-Branch-Environments, Developer-Environment, etc. Why does it make it easy to test changes? The company with the fastest development speed I ever saw was a supply-chain startup. They deployed high-quality code to production a lot, every day, with no downtime. How? We deployed ephemeral environments for every pull request. The environments were identical to production. After running automated tests, they terminated. We used Pulumi (Typescript) on AWS and documented how to change the environment. This way developers took part in contributing to the environments. Programming is not Mathematics Edsger Dijkstra was one of the pioneers of computer science. He envisioned programming as a mathematical discipline. He thought programmers would mathematically prove their code works. When was the last time you wrote a mathematical proof for your code? Probably never. Programming is Science Instead, you took the scientific approach: You ran some tests to see if your code worked as expected. And how do you run tests? On an environment, of course! The easier it is to create an environment, the faster you’ll be able to run your tests. The ‘cleaner’ your environment is, the more trust you’ll have in the test results. Why does it make it clear what should be automated? Another startup we work with has 15 Kubernetes clusters with 2,200 nodes on GCP - All created manually! Developers asked for support many times a day; "Create this DB", "I need a new NodePool", etc. With every new request, we had to ask - "Should this be automated?" We ended up automating everything required for every new environment. How? We created a Pulumi Typescript codebase and imported the entire infrastructure into it. On top of that, developers felt comfortable contributing to it, as it was a Typescript project. The “should this be automated?” mental struggle I asked myself at least 1,836 times, “Should this be automated?” on lots of things. Sometimes, I decided to automate nonsense. If you want to understand if it's worth automating, ask yourself two questions: Is it going to happen again? Will automating it take less time than doing it manually? Don’t rely on your memory You’ll need to remember every ad-hoc modification you did to an environment. If a change isn’t done as part of the “One-Click Environment” automation, you’ll have to rely on your memory and do it again. Imagine a developer creating a new environment, running its tests, only to find out the DB isn't there. Someone created it manually in the other environments. Bottom line, how do “One-Click Environments” guide automation? Next time, you ask yourself, “Should this be automated?” If it’s part of what a new and clean environment needs: Easy YES If not: A strong maybe. By the way, maybe you want to automate it, but you’re drowning in so many requests that it’s impossible. In that case, send your management . this article It's about calculating how much DevOps capacity your company needs. Maybe it’ll help you understand how much DevOps capacity you need. Why does it improve the system’s recoverability? An IoT startup we worked with had 5 clients, with an per client. AWS account It was supposed to be the same system per client, but it wasn’t! Each account’s production was created with Terraform (Terragrunt) and Ansible. But, there were so many ad-hoc changes it took about 2-4 days to create a full environment from scratch. We decided to use Jenkins and created a pipeline that automated everything. When we finished, you could deploy a full environment from scratch in 50-minutes. (after some parallelization, it went down to 20-minutes) You should have heard the sigh of relief the team had when the demo finished — ”No more fear of not recovering from a production incident!”. Create a new environment and route traffic to it Think about your production — what would it take to create it from scratch? If your answer is “I don’t know,” it’s most likely because some things were created manually or ad hoc. If your answer is “one-click,” we are hiring. Please click this link asap: . Senior DevOps Engineer Position at MeteorOps Imagine a production failure that requires creating a new environment and finding out you can't. Some things were modified manually. Or, as the poet Capone-N-Noreaga wrote - “Oh no, oh no, oh no, no, no, no no.” When you have “One-Click Environments”, you can deploy a new environment fast and use it instead of the old one. It also improves high-availability When you can create an environment from scratch, things become easier: creating a multi-region setup creating an active-active setup creating an active-passive setup You can deploy many environments in different locations and route traffic to an environment based on your needs. TPCS - A useful framework to achieve a One-Click Environment Tools, Pipeline, Contributions, State It all boils down to 4 things you should be doing: You should choose the tools to manage data, provision, deploy, configure, secure, test, monitor, and automate Then, you should build the pipeline that uses the tools to create the environment You should also make it easy to contribute to the pipeline that creates an environment And you should continuously reconcile the state of the system to its desired state Principles for Choosing Tools Choose tools that answer the below requirements: More native integrations per tool, less glue required — Makes building the pipeline easier (e.g., AWS) Popular tools with active communities make documentation easier (e.g., ). Tools with a declarative syntax are self-documenting and save you some hustle (e.g., Terraform) Kubernetes Tools with native state management will save you time reconciling the state of the system (e.g., Terraform) Tools with extensive APIs will make it easier to give the developers more ownership (e.g., Pulumi) Guidelines to build the pipeline This is where you’re flexibility is your number one priority: Choose a flexible automation platform (e.g., Jenkins) Create one pipeline and make it possible to pass parameters to it Manage the pipeline’s code straight in Git Bonus: Parallelize its stages to speed it up Make it easy to contribute Describe the desired state of the system in a Git repository and make it easy for developers to contribute Make it clear where to find infra-related stuff, deployment-related stuff, etc Write good documentation Good documentation answers these questions: How to provision a resource? How to deploy a workload? How to configure the system? How to secure the system? How to test changes? How to monitor a workload? How to automate a process? How to manage the data’s lifecycle? (e.g., Run DB migrations) Reconcile the state of the system This step is made easier if you chose idempotent tools with state management, and made harder if you didn’t! (choose idempotent tools) The guiding principle here is simple. If you run the pipeline twice with the same parameters, nothing should happen the second time. That’s it; you’re good to go! But first… A Recap! Without a useful goal, you might embrace “best practices” that aren’t good for you. The most useful goal for a DevOps Engineer is being able to create an environment with “One-Click”. Because it makes it easy to test changes, And It makes it clear what should be automated, And It makes it easy to recover the system. A framework that helps achieve this goal is TPCS: Tools, Pipelines, Contributions, State Whenever I think about going forward without a goal, I’m reminded of this gem from ‘Alice in Wonderland’: “Alice: Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here? The Cheshire Cat: That depends a good deal on where you want to get to. Alice: I don't much care where. The Cheshire Cat: Then it doesn't much matter which way you go. Alice: ...So long as I get somewhere. The Cheshire Cat: Oh, you're sure to do that, if only you walk long enough.” ― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland Also published . here