One App To Rule Them All

Aims to unify all communication apps and combine them into one.

@ peter.e.schroeder Peter Schroeder Head of Marketing

Is it possible to unify all communication apps into one?

There has been a recent influx of communication apps which have promptly taken the world by storm, and I for one am a bit overwhelmed.

As we have evolved from flip phones to smartphones, these mystical gadgets have spawned the growth of apps. These apps have exceeded anything the creators of the smartphone could have ever fathomed, and now we are experiencing sensory overload.

Let me run you through a typical day, and you tell me if it sounds familiar.

7 am — I wake up and check Slack to see if anyone on my team pinged me, as well as look at my messages (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.) Then, I check Intercom to make sure there aren’t any customer requests I missed while I was sleeping. Next, I go on to catch up on my email before I start the day. Finally, I browse through all of my social media accounts to see if anyone has tried to correspond with me through there.

10 am — I finish stand up with the team and go through the same process as when I woke up. This time, I have more messages and emails to respond to which compiled from the morning to now.

Throughout the day — I continue with this process to keep my head above water. This process involves me checking Slack, HipChat, Snapchat, WhatsApp, WeChat, iMessage, Intercom, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Medium, Viber, Kik, Skype, Line, Hike, Google Hangouts, and other apps constantly. This is nonstop for me.

Rest of my day — I repeat this process, during which - I use every waking moment to keep up with the conversation I so desperately need to participate in.

These events unfold during a typical day for me, and I know I am not the only one who goes through this. I believe this is normal for a number of people.

An obvious way to overcome the problem at hand would be for me not to participate in so many conversations. The proposed solution may not bode so well for me, seeing I need those conversations to keep things running.

A more practical solution would be to develop an app which unifies all communication methods and combines it into one. If I could utilize one app for all of my communication needs, my life would be a breeze (or at least a bit simpler).

For this reason and this reason alone, I have decided to develop an app which caters to the problem at hand.

The app I am developing will combine all forms of communication into one simple application to both digest and send messages and emails from a central location.

I am currently in the early stages of development for my unified messaging platform, which I have named UNUM messenger.

I plan to launch UNUM messenger in March of 2017 as a Beta. If you would like to be notified when UNUM messenger launches, you can sign up to do so here.

If you would like to follow me on my journey, be sure to follow me here on Medium.