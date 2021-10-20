Search icon
"Once you know the rules, you are free to break them"

"Once you know the rules, you are free to break them"

There are several comments and phrases that I carry around with me daily and repeat often. They have made a huge impact on my life and I want to share them with those who might need it. These may not be revolutionary to everyone, they may not even seem important, but there are a few key phrases that he lives by every day. Once you know the rules you’re free to break them, once you understand the consequences for breaking them, you can rationalize the pros and cons of following the rules.
image
Jacob Landry

@halexmorph
Jacob Landry

Software Engineer, Writer... On an exciting journey to learn new things all the time.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

