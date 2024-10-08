Onboarding Flow in iOS 18 - #30DaysOfSwift

Day 4: Welcome them in style! 🎉 In the Fifth post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, let's learn how to add an onboarding screen to your SwiftUI (or UIKit) based iOS App. Onboarding is essential to guide new users through the features of your app. Here's the code for you to copy from: struct ContentView: View {\n @State private var showOnboarding = false\n\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n if showOnboarding {\n OnboardingView()\n } else {\n MainView() // Your main app content\n }\n }\n .onAppear {\n checkUser() // Check onboarding status\n }\n }\n\n func checkUser() {\n // Logic to check if user is onboarded\n let userOnboarded = UserDefaults.standard.bool(forKey: "userOnboarded")\n showOnboarding = !userOnboarded\n }\n}\n\nstruct OnboardingView: View {\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n TabView {\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "star.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Welcome to the App")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Discover amazing features")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "heart.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Stay Connected")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Connect with friends and family")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .tabViewStyle(PageTabViewStyle())\n .indexViewStyle(PageIndexViewStyle(backgroundDisplayMode: .always))\n\n Button("Get Started") {\n // Mark user as onboarded\n UserDefaults.standard.set(true, forKey: "userOnboarded")\n // Navigate to the main content\n }\n .padding()\n .background(Color.blue)\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .cornerRadius(10)\n }\n }\n} How it works: The ContentView checks if the user has been onboarded via UserDefaults. If not, the onboarding screen is shown.\n\n\nOnce the user taps "Get Started," we set a flag in UserDefaults to ensure the onboarding screen doesn’t show up again. Happy Coding! Day 4: Welcome them in style! 🎉 Day 4: Welcome them in style! In the Fifth post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, let's learn how to add an onboarding screen to your SwiftUI (or UIKit) based iOS App. Onboarding is essential to guide new users through the features of your app. Here's the code for you to copy from: struct ContentView: View {\n @State private var showOnboarding = false\n\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n if showOnboarding {\n OnboardingView()\n } else {\n MainView() // Your main app content\n }\n }\n .onAppear {\n checkUser() // Check onboarding status\n }\n }\n\n func checkUser() {\n // Logic to check if user is onboarded\n let userOnboarded = UserDefaults.standard.bool(forKey: "userOnboarded")\n showOnboarding = !userOnboarded\n }\n}\n\nstruct OnboardingView: View {\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n TabView {\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "star.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Welcome to the App")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Discover amazing features")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "heart.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Stay Connected")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Connect with friends and family")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .tabViewStyle(PageTabViewStyle())\n .indexViewStyle(PageIndexViewStyle(backgroundDisplayMode: .always))\n\n Button("Get Started") {\n // Mark user as onboarded\n UserDefaults.standard.set(true, forKey: "userOnboarded")\n // Navigate to the main content\n }\n .padding()\n .background(Color.blue)\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .cornerRadius(10)\n }\n }\n} struct ContentView: View {\n @State private var showOnboarding = false\n\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n if showOnboarding {\n OnboardingView()\n } else {\n MainView() // Your main app content\n }\n }\n .onAppear {\n checkUser() // Check onboarding status\n }\n }\n\n func checkUser() {\n // Logic to check if user is onboarded\n let userOnboarded = UserDefaults.standard.bool(forKey: "userOnboarded")\n showOnboarding = !userOnboarded\n }\n}\n\nstruct OnboardingView: View {\n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n TabView {\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "star.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Welcome to the App")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Discover amazing features")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n\n VStack {\n Image(systemName: "heart.fill")\n .resizable()\n .frame(width: 100, height: 100)\n Text("Stay Connected")\n .font(.largeTitle)\n .bold()\n .padding()\n Text("Connect with friends and family")\n .font(.subheadline)\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .tabViewStyle(PageTabViewStyle())\n .indexViewStyle(PageIndexViewStyle(backgroundDisplayMode: .always))\n\n Button("Get Started") {\n // Mark user as onboarded\n UserDefaults.standard.set(true, forKey: "userOnboarded")\n // Navigate to the main content\n }\n .padding()\n .background(Color.blue)\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .cornerRadius(10)\n }\n }\n} How it works: How it works: The ContentView checks if the user has been onboarded via UserDefaults. If not, the onboarding screen is shown. Once the user taps "Get Started," we set a flag in UserDefaults to ensure the onboarding screen doesn’t show up again. The ContentView checks if the user has been onboarded via UserDefaults. If not, the onboarding screen is shown. The ContentView checks if the user has been onboarded via UserDefaults. If not, the onboarding screen is shown. Once the user taps "Get Started," we set a flag in UserDefaults to ensure the onboarding screen doesn’t show up again. Once the user taps "Get Started," we set a flag in UserDefaults to ensure the onboarding screen doesn’t show up again. Happy Coding!