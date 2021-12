Sergio is a Senior DevOps engineer at eBay and writes about software engineering. His latest Hackernoon Top story was [The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Tokens] He says he doesn't have much of a routine for writing. Getting started is the hardest part, as well as having the distraction-free environment that writing (as well as coding) requires, he says. He also says he has a guilty pleasure of choice: working out, foreign languages, music and reading (non-fiction)