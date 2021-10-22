On The Metaverse with Anndy Lian

Anndy Lian is the Chief Digital Advisor at Mongolia Productivity Organization, championing national digitization. He is also the Chairman, Asia for BigONE Exchange, which is developing decentralized finance (DeFi) DeFi is key to building the payment rails for an interoperable metaverse - what I like to call the ‘metaverseFi’ DeFi needs to play a key role in the development of the metaverse, to avoid two versions emerging: one dominated by the likes of Facebook and the other built on open interoperable platforms.