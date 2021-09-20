Search icon
On the Importance of Wide Range of Knowledge: Meet Paul Bailey, Systems Architect

On the Importance of Wide Range of Knowledge: Meet Paul Bailey, Systems Architect

This is a part of Hacker Noon's 'Meet the Writer' series. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two) Paul Bailey, an aerospace engineer by training, writes and architect software for the web and space applications. Bailey: "Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one"
Paul Bailey Hacker Noon profile picture

@pizzapanther
Paul Bailey

Father, web developer, and pizza maker; Software Entomologist @ Cognitive Space

