Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On the Future of NFT, Play 2 Earn: Meet the Writer Sergey Baloyan by@sergey-baloyan

On the Future of NFT, Play 2 Earn: Meet the Writer Sergey Baloyan

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Sergey Baloyan is the founder of X10 Agency. He works with fintech projects, most of which are related to crypto. He tries to write mostly about the crypto industry and its trends. He is also interested in other disruptive industries, such as biotech, VR/AR, longevity, space, and so on. He says being a writer in tech can be a challenge, but an addition to another one. He hopes to start his own YouTube podcast with the biggest worldwide tech and crypto stars. He also has a non-tech-related hobby: Chess, women, Muay Thai.
image
Sergey Baloyan Hacker Noon profile picture

@sergey-baloyan
Sergey Baloyan

Entrepreneur, X10.Agency Founder | DeFi/Crypto/NFT marketing and launch | Worked with 70+ projects

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Ultimate Guide to NFT Marketing and Promotion by @sergey-baloyan
#decentralization
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo

Tags

#meet-the-writer#nft#cryptocurrency#fintech#hackernoon#become-hacker-noon-contributor#play-to-earn#gaming-metaverse#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading