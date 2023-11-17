Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    On Sam Altman's Forced Ousting as OpenAI CEO & The Idolatry of Tech "Gods"by@linh
    2,343 reads

    On Sam Altman's Forced Ousting as OpenAI CEO & The Idolatry of Tech "Gods"

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Time will tell, but we all probably should stop idolizing technologists to a fault and treating them like Gods. Im looking at you, Marc Andreesen!!!

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - On Sam Altman's Forced Ousting as OpenAI CEO & The Idolatry of Tech "Gods"
    machine-learning #openai #sam-altman #idolatry
    Linh Dao Smooke HackerNoon profile picture

    @linh

    Linh Dao Smooke

    Hacker Noon Mama-in-Chief & Mama to Norah & Ira. From Hanoi :)

    Receive Stories from @linh

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    2018 reflected: equity crowdfunding, silver linings, and Grandma.
    Published at Dec 28, 2018 by linh #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!