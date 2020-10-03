On RT-Thread Studio IDE

The integrated development environment (IDE) software plays an important role in embedded development, it can reduce repetitive work, minimize the difficulty of project development, improve work efficiency both in speed and quality, and accelerate the overall product development process.

What is a good IDE？

A good IDE not only means the full functionality, a simple and efficient operation process, being easy to get started with, it should also provide a wealth of manual documentation and video tutorials that benefit different developers, from beginners to experts, as well as a large number of reusable code segments, components, and various out-of-box software resources.

In addition, nice technical support service is also very important, we need to ensure that developers can always get the timely response and support no matter through social media, forums, or email when they meet difficulties.

Why Opensource RT-Thread IoTOS developed RT-Thread Studio IDE?

With the increasing size and complexity, more and more embedded projects began to adopt embedded operating systems, and writing and building software purely by hand has become inefficient and difficult, therefore, a one-stop integrated development environment that includes editing, compilation, and debugging features is urgently requested, to reduce the workload of software development and lower the complexity of development.

Now that there is demand, there is motivation.

After a year of hard work, the RT-Thread Studio team finally released the RT-Thread Studio integrated development environment in late 2019. With the release of V1.0.0 in the first six months, the RT-Thread Studio registered user has reached 10K+. Meanwhile, we are also constantly collecting user feedback and comments, and rolling out complete iterations of upgrading small versions. After six iterations, a phased stable version V1.1.0 was released on May 29.

What makes RT-Thread Studio special?

Free-of-charge

With the intention of benefiting more developers, RT-Thread Studio is free-of-charge.

Highly customized and optimized software interactions.

RT-Thread Studio is developed on the basis of the native Eclipse with a high degree of customization and optimization, which makes the complex interfaces and functions concise, automatic and intelligent. In RT-Thread Studio, functions are comprehensible at a glance and many operations could be done just by clicking a button, such as downloading, configuration, debugging, and so on.

Powerful bare-metal development support.

RT-Thread Studio supports a full range of STM32 chips for bare-metal development and offers a one-step toolkit, which contains an intuitive project manager, intelligent auxiliary code editor, easy-to-use independent program downloader. What's more, it supports a variety of emulators and serial console printing. All of them shorten the development time and simplify the difficulty of starting a project. In the future, more semiconductor chips will be added to RT-Thread Studio.

A variety of debuggers are supported.

In addition to supporting the commonly used J-Link and ST-LINK, RT-Thread Studio now supports the wide range of DAP-LINK hardware debuggers, and more debuggers will be added soon.

QEMU simulator.

QEMU is a cross-platform simulator that supports many development boards. It is convenient to validate prototype development if you don't have a development board and hardware debugger on hand. RT-Thread Studio provides direct support to QEMU, you can easily create and use the QEMU project or select and configure the QEMU simulator through RT-Thread Studio.

A rich, reusable code resource.

RT-Thread Studio internally integrates rich high-quality reusable code resources. After a simple configuration, developers can reuse a variety of components, drivers and so on, RT-Thread has more than 200 software packages, covering a variety of high-quality categories of reusable software code packs, and the number continues to grow.

The perfect dark theme.

RT-Thread Studio has a dark DevStyle theme, this perfect dark theme makes the coding and development achieve a super cool experience.

Online documentation and video tutorials.

RT-Thread builds an online tutorial video center, which step-by-step guides you to get started using RT-Thread Studio.

Stand-by technical support.

RT-Thread is always here to support you. Any questions, no matter software usage problems or project development issues, you can always reach us on RT-Thread Facebook, Twitter, Reddit community, and email.

Opensource is not just about sharing the code, it is also about sharing every idea, talking with each other, exploring, finding more possibilities, and making progress together. You are very welcome to join RT-Thread community, and experience RT-Thread IoTOS and RT-Thread Studio IDE, feel free to share any of your ideas with us.

Download RT-Thread Studio: https://www.rt-thread.io/download.html?download=Studio

