On Rebuilding the Future Of Medical Imaging: Mircea Popa, Medicai Co-Founder

Medicai is a web based medical imaging platform that changes the way doctors and patients coordinate care, especially for chronic or rare conditions that require handling of complex medical data - i.e. imaging, digital pathology etc. The question actually is: how would interactions between doctors, patients change if had an online tool that allows instant collaboration on those “data sets” - i.e. what if, as a patient, I could view/edit my MRI scan together with my doctor directly online?