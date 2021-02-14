Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logoOn PNGs, Dark Mode, and Light Themed Text Editors: A Slogging Thread by@Hackerhodl

On PNGs, Dark Mode, and Light Themed Text Editors: A Slogging Thread

February 14th 2021
Author profile picture

@HackerhodlUtsav Jaiswal

VP of BD and Blockchain Editor @ Hacker Noon

This Slack discussion by Hackernoon team: Amy Tom, richard-kubina, Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur and Linh occurred in Slogging's official #techsupport channel, and has been edited for readability.

The below conversation sprung from a question posed by our team member, Amy Tom.

Amy TomFeb 4, 2021, 6:39 PM
This article used graphs that had a transparent background and now the tables disappear into the background. How can we make this better?

Should I just ask him to reupload the photos? https://hackernoon.com/humanitarian-engineering-the-open-source-pandemic-response-r93g3349
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:41 PM
Heya Amy, are you in dark mode and they are low contrast?
Amy TomFeb 4, 2021, 6:42 PM
I’m in dark mode and it shows up like this
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:42 PM
Ok yea sorry I always forget about dark mode :boomer:
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:42 PM
Asking them is the easiest option. This is a PNG issue. They exported as a transparent background. If you fix on your own, export as jpg after importing in an image editor.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:42 PM
Maybe we do what my browser extension does... inverts black in images
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:43 PM
Deluminate does a good job... I never actually use a website dark mode 💭
Amy TomFeb 4, 2021, 6:44 PM
Not bad! I guess I’ll just email him and ask him to resubmit
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:45 PM
Our darkmode is constantly missing the right styles for new features, it's a never ending battle. Would be neato to find a javascript library that replicated the browser extension...
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:46 PM
Maybe https://darkmodejs.learn.uno/ one more thing to look into
ArthurFeb 4, 2021, 6:46 PM
Richard-kubina we'll handle that
ArthurFeb 4, 2021, 6:46 PM
Let's freeze it for now
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 6:49 PM
Richard-kubina you never use dark mode??? I only exclusively use dark mode lol
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:49 PM
Yea I realize I am a weirdo now
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:50 PM
If it's late i just turn down the screen brightness... I hardly even use the extension... hmm
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:50 PM
I hope you're not programming in a light theme because if you are, then yes bro - Weird Alert!!😂
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:51 PM
Oh no fuck that
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:52 PM
Why the dichotomy, I have no idea
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:52 PM
Because light mode sucks when you spend enough time on it
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:52 PM
There's a dark theme chrome extension that makes all my sites dark themed
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 6:52 PM
I even use dark mode in kindle Utsav Jaiswal 😂
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:53 PM
Hahaha - yes. It is so much better in dark mode
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:53 PM
Maybe its so I don't start trying to type code into websites
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:54 PM
Try the light theme once - your eyes will hate you
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:55 PM
I'll leave my browser extension on and see how it goes... I think what happens is that the difference is so jarring that familiar sites feel unfamiliar and I want to go back to the fold where I am safe
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:56 PM
Gotcha - not gonna be an evangelist here.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:56 PM
Actually, I do have a light theme handy in my editor for when I code on the deck. Glossy screens and sunlight :y-u-no:
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 6:56 PM
Fun fact: Joe Biden’s https://www.whitehouse.gov/ used dark mode too and Kien https://www.facebook.com/kien.dao.2/posts/2888531904756025.
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:56 PM
When my excel sheets go dark mode, I freak out too.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:56 PM
See!
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 6:57 PM
We should publish this as a slogging post.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 6:57 PM
This dark mode is messing with me... now I think it's 2AM and I should go to bed. Thanks
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 6:57 PM
Yeah - Thanks to Amy Tom and her PNG query that we hijacked.
Amy TomFeb 4, 2021, 6:58 PM
Hijack away :pirate_flag:
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:01 PM
Richard-kubina - can there be a way by which we can export just about any thread into slogging?
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 7:02 PM
I think we can edit any slogging threads right?
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:03 PM
In the drafts - yes.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 7:04 PM
You mean from any channel? Just need to add the app to the all the channels
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 7:04 PM
This prompts me to create a new twitter poll:

If you don’t use dark mode you are an idiot:
a. totally
b. dark mode my a**
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:04 PM
W.I.Z.A.R.D
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:04 PM
Why have we not installed it in all of our channels already - We talk gold all day
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 7:05 PM
Linh I am actually curious about the group I am in where you browse in light mode but code(work?) in dark mode
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 7:05 PM
Sure let’s add one more option.
c. dark mode sucks except when you code
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:05 PM
Everyone codes in dark mode - except psychopaths. Fun Fact
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 7:06 PM
OMG
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 7:06 PM
I think anyone can do it (see my light themed slack here?)
LinhFeb 4, 2021, 7:06 PM
c. Dark mode sucks except when you code. If you code in light mode you are a psychopath.
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 7:07 PM
Utsav, you click the circled 
i icon,
then 
more ...
and then 
Add apps
. search for slogging
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:07 PM
Yup - already on it
Utsav JaiswalFeb 4, 2021, 7:09 PM
Wow - Is is weird that I feel attacked when someone sends me instructions to a tech thing?😂
richard-kubinaFeb 4, 2021, 7:10 PM
RTFM

Related

"WordPress and Drupal are also trying to redefine themselves as Hea...

9 reactions
#opensource
Author profile picture

@HackerhodlUtsav Jaiswal

4min
08/24/20

On Knowledge Graphs and Hypergraph Databases with Daniel Crowe from...

5 reactions
#slogging
Author profile picture

@danielcroweDaniel Crowe

03/18/21

Tags

#slogging#png#designing#ux-designing#dark-theme-text-editor#light-theme-text-editor#hackernoon#dark-mode-vs-light-mode-debate#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.