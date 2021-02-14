On PNGs, Dark Mode, and Light Themed Text Editors: A Slogging Thread

@ Hackerhodl Utsav Jaiswal VP of BD and Blockchain Editor @ Hacker Noon

This Slack discussion by Hackernoon team: Amy Tom, richard-kubina, Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur and Linh occurred in Slogging's official #techsupport channel, and has been edited for readability.

The below conversation sprung from a question posed by our team member, Amy Tom.

Amy Tom This article used graphs that had a transparent background and now the tables disappear into the background. How can we make this better?



Should I just ask him to reupload the photos? This article used graphs that had a transparent background and now the tables disappear into the background. How can we make this better?Should I just ask him to reupload the photos? https://hackernoon.com/humanitarian-engineering-the-open-source-pandemic-response-r93g3349

richard-kubina Heya Amy, are you in dark mode and they are low contrast? Heya Amy, are you in dark mode and they are low contrast?

Amy Tom I’m in dark mode and it shows up like this I’m in dark mode and it shows up like this

richard-kubina Ok yea sorry I always forget about dark mode :boomer: Ok yea sorry I always forget about dark mode :boomer:

Utsav Jaiswal Asking them is the easiest option. This is a PNG issue. They exported as a transparent background. If you fix on your own, export as jpg after importing in an image editor. Asking them is the easiest option. This is a PNG issue. They exported as a transparent background. If you fix on your own, export as jpg after importing in an image editor.

richard-kubina Maybe we do what my browser extension does... inverts black in images Maybe we do what my browser extension does... inverts black in images

richard-kubina Deluminate does a good job... I never actually use a website dark mode 💭 Deluminate does a good job... I never actually use a website dark mode 💭

Amy Tom Not bad! I guess I’ll just email him and ask him to resubmit Not bad! I guess I’ll just email him and ask him to resubmit

richard-kubina Our darkmode is constantly missing the right styles for new features, it's a never ending battle. Would be neato to find a javascript library that replicated the browser extension... Our darkmode is constantly missing the right styles for new features, it's a never ending battle. Would be neato to find a javascript library that replicated the browser extension...

richard-kubina Maybe Maybe https://darkmodejs.learn.uno/ one more thing to look into

Arthur Richard-kubina we'll handle that Richard-kubina we'll handle that

Arthur Let's freeze it for now Let's freeze it for now

Linh Richard-kubina you never use dark mode??? I only exclusively use dark mode lol Richard-kubina you never use dark mode??? I only exclusively use dark mode lol

richard-kubina Yea I realize I am a weirdo now Yea I realize I am a weirdo now

richard-kubina If it's late i just turn down the screen brightness... I hardly even use the extension... hmm If it's late i just turn down the screen brightness... I hardly even use the extension... hmm

Utsav Jaiswal I hope you're not programming in a light theme because if you are, then yes bro - Weird Alert!!😂 I hope you're not programming in a light theme because if you are, then yes bro - Weird Alert!!😂

richard-kubina Oh no fuck that Oh no fuck that

richard-kubina Why the dichotomy, I have no idea Why the dichotomy, I have no idea

Utsav Jaiswal Because light mode sucks when you spend enough time on it Because light mode sucks when you spend enough time on it

Utsav Jaiswal There's a dark theme chrome extension that makes all my sites dark themed There's a dark theme chrome extension that makes all my sites dark themed

Linh I even use dark mode in kindle Utsav Jaiswal 😂 I even use dark mode in kindle Utsav Jaiswal 😂

Utsav Jaiswal Hahaha - yes. It is so much better in dark mode Hahaha - yes. It is so much better in dark mode

richard-kubina Maybe its so I don't start trying to type code into websites Maybe its so I don't start trying to type code into websites

Utsav Jaiswal Try the light theme once - your eyes will hate you Try the light theme once - your eyes will hate you

richard-kubina I'll leave my browser extension on and see how it goes... I think what happens is that the difference is so jarring that familiar sites feel unfamiliar and I want to go back to the fold where I am safe I'll leave my browser extension on and see how it goes... I think what happens is that the difference is so jarring that familiar sites feel unfamiliar and I want to go back to the fold where I am safe

Utsav Jaiswal Gotcha - not gonna be an evangelist here. Gotcha - not gonna be an evangelist here.

richard-kubina Actually, I do have a light theme handy in my editor for when I code on the deck. Glossy screens and sunlight :y-u-no: Actually, I do have a light theme handy in my editor for when I code on the deck. Glossy screens and sunlight :y-u-no:

Linh Fun fact: Joe Biden’s Fun fact: Joe Biden’s https://www.whitehouse.gov/ used dark mode too and Kien https://www.facebook.com/kien.dao.2/posts/2888531904756025

Utsav Jaiswal When my excel sheets go dark mode, I freak out too. When my excel sheets go dark mode, I freak out too.

richard-kubina See! See!

Linh We should publish this as a slogging post. We should publish this as a slogging post.

richard-kubina This dark mode is messing with me... now I think it's 2AM and I should go to bed. Thanks This dark mode is messing with me... now I think it's 2AM and I should go to bed. Thanks

Utsav Jaiswal Yeah - Thanks to Amy Tom and her PNG query that we hijacked. Yeah - Thanks to Amy Tom and her PNG query that we hijacked.

Amy Tom Hijack away :pirate_flag: Hijack away :pirate_flag:

Utsav Jaiswal Richard-kubina - can there be a way by which we can export just about any thread into slogging? Richard-kubina - can there be a way by which we can export just about any thread into slogging?

Linh I think we can edit any slogging threads right? I think we can edit any slogging threads right?

Utsav Jaiswal In the drafts - yes. In the drafts - yes.

richard-kubina You mean from any channel? Just need to add the app to the all the channels You mean from any channel? Just need to add the app to the all the channels

Linh This prompts me to create a new twitter poll:



If you don’t use dark mode you are an idiot:

a. totally

b. dark mode my a** This prompts me to create a new twitter poll:If you don’t use dark mode you are an idiot:a. totallyb. dark mode my a**

Utsav Jaiswal W.I.Z.A.R.D W.I.Z.A.R.D

Utsav Jaiswal Why have we not installed it in all of our channels already - We talk gold all day Why have we not installed it in all of our channels already - We talk gold all day

richard-kubina Linh I am actually curious about the group I am in where you browse in light mode but code(work?) in dark mode Linh I am actually curious about the group I am in where you browse in light mode but code(work?) in dark mode

Linh Sure let’s add one more option.

c. dark mode sucks except when you code Sure let’s add one more option.c. dark mode sucks except when you code

Utsav Jaiswal Everyone codes in dark mode - except psychopaths. Fun Fact Everyone codes in dark mode - except psychopaths. Fun Fact

Linh OMG OMG

richard-kubina I think anyone can do it (see my light themed slack here?) I think anyone can do it (see my light themed slack here?)

Linh c. Dark mode sucks except when you code. If you code in light mode you are a psychopath. c. Dark mode sucks except when you code. If you code in light mode you are a psychopath.

richard-kubina Utsav, you click the circled i icon, then more ... and then Add apps . search for slogging Utsav, you click the circledthenand then. search for slogging

Utsav Jaiswal Yup - already on it Yup - already on it

Utsav Jaiswal Wow - Is is weird that I feel attacked when someone sends me instructions to a tech thing?😂 Wow - Is is weird that I feel attacked when someone sends me instructions to a tech thing?😂

richard-kubina RTFM RTFM

