On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jacob Kowalewski, Denis, Kelley Dane, Maciej Baj, Valentine Enedah, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and SuperSaiyanProgramming occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.

Hey everyone, in this AMA, we have the pleasure to welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from the T3rn team. https://www.t3rn.io/ is an open hosting platform for smart contracts, that enables trustless, multi-chain execution and composable collaboration.



Their goal is to allow trust-free collaboration between blockchains and create an ecosystem in which anyone can utilize and deploy an interoperable smart contract.



Feel free to ask Maciej and Jacob anything about:



Interoperability

Multichain

Security

Parachain

Hey Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski! It's a pleasure to have you here with us! Can you tell us a bit about T3rn? How did it become what it is today?

Jacob Kowalewski

Hey Jacob Kowalewski here, Maciej and I met while working at the blockchain application platform Lisk back in 2017. Lisk was developing sidechains in Javascript and this gave us a great platform to think about what a multichain future would look like, albeit expecting the problem to be solved within a year or two. As this wasn't the case when we left Lisk in 2020, we decided to tackle the problem ourselves, essentially mapping single ledger execution to the multichain realm 🙂

That's exciting for you! I'm a newbie in some tech subjects, so I have to ask, what is exactly multichain and how does it make a difference?

What did you envision for the it's future?

Jacob Kowalewski

Currently, blockchains operate in silos, meaning transferring assets or messages in between chains is impossible or cumbersome at the very least. This severely limits how useful blockchain technology is and, in my mind, hinders mass adoption of the technology. Current solutions have been shown to be insecure in bridging blockchains together. t3rn was created to solve this exact problem

Jacob Kowalewski

I envisage a future where people use blockchain technology on a daily basis, jumping in between chains seamlessly and are borderline unaware that they are doing so

Jacob Kowalewski

Much like how we engage with the internet on our smartphones today, without really knowing what is happening under the hood

Denis

Hey guys! How is it going? I want to join the Collator testnet. Can you please tell me if it's not too late to do it now, and how long it will keep going?

Maciej Baj

Hi Denis sure feel free to join our collators group on discord https://discord.gg/gtQXs2eue3

Jacob Kowalewski, it makes a lot of sense. One way to know something is prospering is to use it without even knowing exactly what's behind it. What were the main challenges T3rn has been dealing with while achieving this goal?

Maciej Baj

Thanks, Sara, development of the t3rn protocol in Substrate framework is certainly not an easy undergoing, and test coverage, engineering the Continous Delivery pipeline, and QA of the releases take time - certainly quite a challenge to get done properly but we're getting there

Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski, Denis has mentioned Collators testnet. Can you talk about it? Is it a community for your users?

Maciej Baj

The Testnet network is where we onboard network infrastructure providers like Collators (collate blocks and transactions to Polkadot's Relay chain) or Executors (provide the network's liquidity). this increases the decentralization and stability of the product.

As of now, we aren't on Polkadot mainnet yet - all network infrastructure has so far been tested on Rococo - Polkadot's testnet network

Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj, so glad to meet you.

I would love to ask a question with regard to the blockchain industry.

What is an ideal way to store your crypto since most exchanges (CEFi) are currently at risk of hacks?

Maciej Baj

Hi Valentine, to be on the safe side use crypto wallets and withdraw from exchanges

Maciej Baj, a skilled team must be necessary to get it done. How was the process of creating the T3rn team?

Maciej Baj

Not an easy task for sure, it took us more than a year to collect a team of 17 members who are the right fit

Also, since you explained multichain, can you also explain parachain? How is it different?

Maciej Baj

Parachain is an individual blockchain being part of a Relay Chain - it's strictly a Polkadot concept of multichain security - where multiple chains share the same security consensus

Awesome!

Could you recommend reliable wallets?

As you have thrown amazing insights on multichain, do you think the future will be Multichain? As the cryptocurrency sector grows.

Jacob Kowalewski

As far as wallets, I personally am a big fan of Trezor, Valentine Enedah

Jacob Kowalewski

Trezor One > Model T if we're going into details

Jacob Kowalewski, amazing!

I also noticed they are hardware wallets. If I may ask, why hardware wallets?

Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj, can you also throw more light on "Reversibility for users"? How does that really work? cause I had a situation where I lost some crypto due to a failed transaction on a crypto exchange.

Maciej Baj

Reversible transactions with t3rn are only within a transaction settlement time - we expect all of the steps of the transactions to be finalized by that point on all of the chains. If that’s not the case users get their funds back - therefore the effect of reversing.

Hi Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj, how does your platform work with the metaverse?

Jacob Kowalewski

That really depends on what you understand “the metaverse” to be; as far we’re concerned it’s still a young idea with a long, exciting, and undefined road ahead of it. If you are referring to NFTs in particular, we are working on developing a solution that allows for seamless multichain NFTs transfers. That said, we are focused on initially providing more defi-centric executions prior to NFT transfers

Jacob Kowalewski

They are by far the most secure, commercially available, option for safely storing your crypto

Thanks for explaining! So, with T3rn working with parachain, it means more security regarding the transactions and other vulnerabilities, if I'm not mistaken. You also mention interoperability. Does it mean there's even more flexibility? Is there any restriction? Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj

Maciej Baj

We rely on XBI (http://github.com/t3rn/xbi)- our standard of messaging over XCM - Polkadot's protocol for cross-Parachain communication to facilitate interoperability between different Polkadot Parachains. We also rely on the set of Light Clients to prove the inclusions on remote to Polkadot Blockchains.

Also, I did a little research, and discovered T3rn has received a second grant from Web3 Foundation, which must be very exciting! Can you tell us more about your relationship with W3F? How was the process to receive 2 grants?

Maciej Baj

Web3 Foundation has been very helpful for us to elaborate and establish initial ideas behind t3rn - the first grant. The second grant started our work on XBI (http://github.com/t3rn/xbi)- standard on top of XCM. We follow the guidelines of Web3 Foundation grant proposals which are very transparent and can certainly recommend it for the blockchain builders

Hi Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski, thanks for joining us here! I'm curious about your name t3rn what does it mean and why did you stylize it with a 3 instead of an e?

Maciej Baj

3 in the name links to web3 but also "free"dom to move your transactions between different blockchains. at least for me, hope 3 has even more positive associations with others ; )

Also what advantages/perks does one get from becoming a collator?

Maciej Baj

Limarc, after the network goes live on Polkadot, collators earn the rewards on transaction fees. We set the healthy split for the ecosystem where for most of the transactions 80% of rewards go to collators and 20% to protocol treasury. One exception are transactions from calling smart contracts registered on t3rn where 80% of fees go to the contract authors, 10% to collators, 10% to treasury.

Maciej Baj, thanks for explaining. I understand that interoperability can be challenging, but you make it sound achievable and secure. How can interoperability be improved?

Jacob Kowalewski

Sara Pinto, multichain execution still needs to be made far more secure. Due to its complexity and nature, is still one of the most common attack vectors for hackers (Wormhole, Ronin, and Nomad being just a handful of prominent examples). The biggest challenge is, firstly, making multichain executions secure but also changing then the perception of interoperability as an insecure practice

Incredible how this foundation allowed you to explore more possibilities. What do you see for the future of T3rn? Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj

Jacob Kowalewski

Sara Pinto, I see the multichain space evolving much like the alt L1 space in that there are some market-leading options available (examples in the alt L1 space being Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, Cosmos, etc) and the onus being on users/potential integrators to determine which solution serves their needs best. I believe with the unique offering we’re developing at t3rn, we are strongly positioning ourselves for a future of being one of these premier multichain options

Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj, what are your key takeaways from the FTX meltdown?

Jacob Kowalewski

Jack Boreham, “not your keys not your coins” 🙃

Jacob Kowalewski

But on a more serious note Jack Boreham, it’s shown how far we still have to go as an industry, not only in developing solutions like t3rn to make the technology genuinely usable but also in ridding the space of bad actors

Jacob Kowalewski

To be honest, it’s somewhat disheartening, having been in the space for so long it honestly began feeling like we’d moved past such shameless greed and unfathomable frauds. And yet the SBF and the FTX collapse only go to show how far we still have yet to go…

Jacob Kowalewski, this is a random question, but do you think due to the current FTX meltdown, do you think people might essentially want to still invest in Crypto?

Jacob Kowalewski

Valentine Enedah I think this long held hope of “institutional investors” coming in (and I mean large, conservative investors of high quality capital) has been set back dramatically. FTX was always the “safe bet” for such investors, so if you think pension funds are going to touch crypto after things like https://www.ai-cio.com/news/ontario-teachers-pension-could-lose-95-million-on-ftx-investment/, I’d argue you’re going to be deeply disappointed

Jacob Kowalewski

However, in terms of retail investors, I’d argue this space is incredibly resilient, and will inevitably bounce back, stronger than ever

Jacob Kowalewski, interesting. I couldn't agree more. What do you think are some of the steps the industry should take to clean up the mess

Jacob Kowalewski

Jack Boreham, proof of reserves for all exchanges would be a good start, but I don’t necessarily know whether that would have entirely negated the FTX fallout

Kelley Dane

How does t3rn stand out from other smart contracts platforms that use multichain? Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj

Jacob Kowalewski

Kelley Dane, we don’t ‘use’ multi-chain per se, but rather enable it :) essentially what we are able to do is host smart contracts and allow them to execute across different consensus systems. As Maciej Baj mentioned priorly, we also facilitate reversibility, meaning that smart contracts are able to chain executions across different blockchains, knowing that if something goes wrong at any point in e.g. a four step execution, everything reverts back to its original state.

Kelley Dane

Thanks, Jacob Kowalewski. On your site, I found that "developers are fairly remunerated for their contributions". Can you explain what this means? Is it related to the type of smart contracts that occur?

Maciej Baj

Hi Kelley, developers can register their smart contracts with t3rn: 80% of the gas fees user pay to execute them is transferred to original contract authors. This is in contract to the most common design where e.g. for Ethereum all of the gas fees go to validators (previously miners)

SuperSaiyanProgramming

How's the process to start with T3rn? Jacob Kowalewski and Maciej Baj

Maciej Baj

We are bootstrapping the network infrastructure providers - currently, onboarding collators, preparing for the onboarding of executors, and then attesters in the later stages. I'll re-share the link to the discord channel dedicated to the infrastructure onboarding https://discord.gg/gtQXs2eue3 (

We also relay on the set of Light Clients to prove the inclusions on remote to Polkadot Blockchains.

You also mentioned Light Clients to prove inclusion. Can you explain it further? What are Light Clients and how can they help with said inclusions?

Maciej Baj

Light clients are nodes that only download a small portion of the data in a blockchain, and use indirect means to verify that a given chain is valid

I'm afraid we ran out of time! Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski, it was amazing having you here with us during the 48 hours. Do you have any final thoughts you'd like to share with our community?

Jacob Kowalewski

Thank you for having us, it was an absolute pleasure being here :)

Jacob Kowalewski

I hope we highlighted that despite all of the borderline apocalyptic drama that is engulfing the crypto industry, there are some honest diligent builders, like us, remaining

Jacob Kowalewski

We’ll get through these issues as an industry and we shall do all we can to ensure the technology delivers on it’s undoubted potential

Jacob Kowalewski

Cheers!

