On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO

MK Decision is a startup that makes decisions for financial institutions. The startup is based in San Francisco and aims to help community banks and credit unions get credit cards and loans. The founder and his brother combined their backgrounds to create a financial technology company to help institutions to convert off of paper and automate back-office processes. HackerNoon: What do you love about your startup? What's most exciting about your traction to date? The most exciting thing is the reputation we are building in the banking and credit union industry.