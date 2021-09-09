Search icon
On Dynamic Observability and Team Culture with Liran Haimovitch, Rookout CTO

On Dynamic Observability and Team Culture with Liran Haimovitch, Rookout CTO

Liran Haimovitch is the Co-Founder and CTO of Rookout, a platform that empowers engineers to see into their code with Dynamic Observability. The platform allows developers to get any piece of information from your code as it’s running in any production or non-production environment. RookOut provides the capability to collect variable values, stack traces, and more, all without having to write any code, redeploy, or even restart your application.
