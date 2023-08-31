Search icon
    On Building HackerNoon's Pixel Icon Libraryby@rex12543
    On Building HackerNoon's Pixel Icon Library

    What started as an attempt to reduce our dependency on Third-Party Resources, has now turned into something bigger. We’re thrilled to launch our very own icon library for the community: “The Pixel Icon Library by HackerNoon” - an open-source collection of pixelated icons. Meticulously designed on a 24px grid, ensuring perfect alignment and consistency to enrich your web/app/product/page/life experience. Inspired by HackerNoon’s retro design vibe, these icons capture the essence of the internet's good old days.

    hackernoon #hackernoon #design #icon-library
