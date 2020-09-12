On Amazon Email Template

In case you haven't heard, Amazon accidentally sent an email template to a user early this year.

Aaron Schnoor shares his break down about the template. Here is the summary:

Header image grabs the attention, but not too big (600x200) to avoid overwhelming

grabs the attention, but not too big (600x200) to avoid overwhelming Headline is short, and summarize why the email is important

is short, and summarize why the email is important The content combines short and long sentences to create a melody, to attract readers. It's inspired by the book "Make every word count - Gary Provost"

combines short and long sentences to create a melody, to attract readers. It's inspired by the book "Make every word count - Gary Provost" Call to action button gives a worthwhile reason, and intrigue reader to click

Take away: Knows what your readers want, create a compelling email to improve the result

