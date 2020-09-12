On Amazon Email Template

The elegant import button, built for your web app
Building http://inverr.com 🐝
In case you haven't heard, Amazon accidentally sent an email template to a user early this year.
Aaron Schnoor shares his break down about the template. Here is the summary:
Take away: Knows what your readers want, create a compelling email to improve the result
Also published at https://www.indiehackers.com/post/amazon-email-template-and-break-down-summary-de15acdd5c
