On Amazon Email Template

September 12th 2020
In case you haven't heard, Amazon accidentally sent an email template to a user early this year.

Aaron Schnoor shares his break down about the template. Here is the summary:

  • Header image grabs the attention, but not too big (600x200) to avoid overwhelming
  • Headline is short, and summarize why the email is important
  • The content combines short and long sentences to create a melody, to attract readers. It's inspired by the book "Make every word count - Gary Provost"
  • Call to action button gives a worthwhile reason, and intrigue reader to click

Take away: Knows what your readers want, create a compelling email to improve the result

Also published at https://www.indiehackers.com/post/amazon-email-template-and-break-down-summary-de15acdd5c

