Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Observability and Monitoring Have a Symbiotic Relationship, but They Are Different by@moogsoft

Observability and Monitoring Have a Symbiotic Relationship, but They Are Different

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
As a result of the shift from monolithic to complex, cloud-native environments, DevOps and SRE teams need automation-enabled tools that continuously examine data for quick incident detection, identification and mitigation. Monitoring tools aggregate data, display a predefined collection of metrics and logs and detect known problems or occurrences like errors, traffic, latency and saturation. By marrying both, IT teams get complete visibility across their systems, understand if the system is working and gain a real-time understanding of incidents.
image
Moogsoft Hacker Noon profile picture

@moogsoft
Moogsoft

The Complete Observability Platform

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Protect Your Availability During The Holiday Season The Smart Way by @moogsoft
#availability
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#how-to-hire-developers
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions
Critical Musings: Psychology, Validity, and Reliability of Online Ratings by @wasehahmad
#consumer-behavior

Tags

#sre#observability#monitoring#devops#observability-vs-monitoring#technology#mttr#observability-tools
Join Hacker Noon loading