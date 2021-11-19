Observability and Monitoring Have a Symbiotic Relationship, but They Are Different

As a result of the shift from monolithic to complex, cloud-native environments, DevOps and SRE teams need automation-enabled tools that continuously examine data for quick incident detection, identification and mitigation. Monitoring tools aggregate data, display a predefined collection of metrics and logs and detect known problems or occurrences like errors, traffic, latency and saturation. By marrying both, IT teams get complete visibility across their systems, understand if the system is working and gain a real-time understanding of incidents.