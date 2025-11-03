Nvidia to Deliver 260,000+ Blackwell AI Chips to South Korea

Nvidia will supply more than 260,000 of its most advanced “Blackwell” AI chips to South Korea’s government and major firms, including Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Reuters Reuters The deal positions South Korea to become a regional AI hub, aligning with President Lee Jae‑myung’s recent push for increased AI investment amid global economic and trade pressures. Under the arrangement, the chip supply will support projects by the Korean government as well as large private firms like Samsung, SK Group, and Hyundai Motor Group, each expected to deploy tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for smart factories and AI infrastructure. The announcement comes as Nvidia deepens ties in markets less affected by US – China chip export tensions, aiming to offset its reduced access to China’s advanced AI‑chip market.