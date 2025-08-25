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Numerical Validation of UAV‑CRN Optimization: Improved Rates Under Energy and PLoS Constraints

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August 25th, 2025
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programming#3d-trajectory-design#unmanned-aerial-vehicles#cognitive-radio-networks#probabilistic-line-of-sight#energy-constrained-uavs#optimization-algorithms#transmit-power-control#iot-systems

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